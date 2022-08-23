Go chasing waterfalls at these locations in Maharashtra this monsoon

As monsoon takes over Maharashtra in full force, trek organisers recommend the best waterfall locations that you can head for to enjoy the season

Nanemachi Waterfall

Malshej calling

Suraj Parab, founder of Sahyadri Rangers Treks and Tours, shares, “I would head to Kalu Waterfall, located in the Malshej region. One of the reasons why I suggest this location is that currently it isn’t a crowded spot, which makes it worthwhile.” He adds that it is full of lush greens and water cisterns along the way, making it a picturesque sight. He mentions that the waterfall is the largest and highest one in the Malshej region, and it is a trek that is well suited for beginners.

Hidden gem



Kalu Waterfall

Bhatakna Tours and Travels suggests the famous Nanemachi Waterfall, which flows from an elevation of 400 ft and is located in the Raigad district, close to the Goa highway. “There are ancient stories which state that the waterfall has healing powers, as yogis practised sadhana at the base of the waterfall. Apart from the scenic view, it will also be a mesmerising experience for trekkers or tourists to visit,” share founders Sameer Kolambkar and Abhijit Kamble. They believe it is a must-visit for travellers who prefer offbeat locations in and around Maharashtra. “Compared to Devkund and Kataldhar, this one is more giant in nature and easily accessible through a short hike. It is one of the hidden gems,” the duo share.

Into the greens



Vajrai Waterfall

One of the tallest waterfalls in India, Vajrai Waterfall in Satara district is also known as Bhambavli Falls. Krishna Kuya, founder of Darkgreen Adventures, says, “The height of this waterfall is 1,840 ft, and it falls from a straight cliff having three cascades or steps. It is the origin of the river Urmodi. The lush green mountains and the flowers nearby the valley will please your senses. The waterfall is perennial in nature but the flow reduces considerably after the monsoon.” He mentions that a dense green forest surrounds it, and one won’t find hawkers, which makes it a clean location. “You can also savour authentic village food just before venturing into the waterfall,” Kuya adds.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal