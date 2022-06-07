Breaking News
Go with the flow

Updated on: 07 June,2022 09:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vedika Mane | vedika.mane@mid-day.com

Sign up for a workshop where participants will be guided about adopting simple lifestyle changes and healthy eating habits to ease the challenges around menstruation

Go with the flow

A previously conducted Happy Periods workshop by SHARAN


Periods and menstrual cramps are not new concerns, but can these not-so-happy-days be any different? Experts at Sharan (Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature) say yes. According to them, our menstrual cycle can be easy and less painful if we start eating right. They will be sharing guidelines about the same in their upcoming workshop.

Ragi fudge sqaure
Ragi fudge sqaure




The session will include a talk on how nutrition plays an important role in puberty along with the causes of painful menstruation, shorter/longer period cycles, no menstruation (amenorrhea), early menopause and heightened symptoms of menopause. The organisation is dedicated to spreading awareness about holistic health and an ecologically sustainable or compassionate lifestyle.


Broccoli salad
Broccoli salad

Participants will be enlightened about PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease), and how it can be reversed with simple dietary and lifestyle changes. Nutritionist Madhura Vayal will be conducting a healthy cooking session, where she will demonstrate nutritious recipes. The nutritionist will share recipes of dishes such as nibs and seeds granola, roasted beetroot hummus, broccoli salad and ragi fudge squares.

“I got my first period when I was 10 years old, and it was difficult to adjust to the physical and emotional changes at such an early age. Today, during my consultations, I meet girls who have got their periods even earlier, at 8 years or so. As a result of this they will also have to face menopause at an early age, too. All of this can be avoided if their lifestyle is corrected,” Vayal says. She further adds, “In this workshop, we will learn how something as natural as periods needn’t be a cause of stress and ill health. We will learn which foods to avoid and what meal plan to follow to munch on some wholesome and delicious recipes.”

On: June 9 and 10; 12 pm to 2 pm log on to insider. in 
Call: 9769117747 
Cost: Rs 1,180

