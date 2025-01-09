Grammy-nominated duo Priya Darshani, Max ZT will perform in Mumbai this weekend

An intimate space in Khar will host dynamic, Grammy-nominated duo Priya Darshani and Max ZT for a live performance

A previous performance featuring Priya Darshani (centre) and Max ZT (extreme right). Pics Courtesy/Instagram

The two-month-old restaurant, Hitchens, was started with the idea of keeping the conversation alive with soft, transcendent music, and a dedicated space for live performances. The weekend performance will mark the return of New York-based vocalist, Priya Darshani who was raised in Mumbai. “I’m excited to be back in the city and to be performing at such an intimate venue,” she says. Her first solo album, Periphery, was nominated for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2020. Darshani confirms that this performance will showcase a few tracks from the album and it will be performed as a duo with Max ZT on the hammered dulcimer. “I think the hammered dulcimer has beautiful dynamics and feels like an orchestra in itself,” adds Darshani.

Max ZT’s performance on the hammered dulcimer

A hammered dulcimer is a percussion-stringed instrument, and the Grammy-nominated artist Max ZT is a pioneer of the instrument. He also performed at a venue in BKC earlier this week. This weekend’s performance will also include tracks from Grammy-nominated album On Becoming by House of Waters (2024). The artiste developed his sound after decades of study in various parts of the world. He takes pride in the fact that he learnt to build the hammered dulcimer himself. He went on to win the National Hammered Dulcimer Championship in 2005. “My parents say that I first saw the hammered dulcimer when I was two, and was instantly mesmerised.



Priya Darshani

I encountered the instrument again when I was seven, and convinced them that this was something I had to pursue,” he recalls. This performance will be held at the event space on the first floor, while the ground floor space will still be operational for dining. “All the seats, including the bar stools are placed facing the stage so that every guest can experience the event,” shares Pratik Motwani, creative and operational partner, Hitchens. He also mentions that the audio system at the restaurant space downstairs will relay the performance. So while the other diners may not be able to view the artists perform, they can enjoy the music during dinner.

On January 11; 8.30 pm onwards

AT Hitchens — Cocktails and ideas, Plot 490, Khar West.

LOG ON TO @hitchens.india

Entry Rs 1,500