Green for a theme

This World Environment Day, we’ve rounded up the best events in town to celebrate our environment and do our bit to preserve it

Spread the word

The Go Green Carnival is being organised by Rur GreenLife that will include puppet plays, live music festivals, magic shows, green games, quizzes, and other activities. Held at multiple venues, the carnival is a celebration for everyone who is making an effort to preserve our environment. Don’t forget to bring your empty beverage cartons to participate in the giveaway and stand to win some

exciting prizes!

Time: 11 am to 1 pm; 5 pm to 7 pm

At: Sahakari Bhandar, Agarbazaar and Sahakari Bhandar, Matunga

Log on to: rur.co.in

Cycle away

Start your Sunday by participating in the Ulwe Cyclothon, which is jointly organised by Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex, Ulwe Sena Samajik Santha, and the Cycling Club of India. The event, which goes by the punchline “Let’s cycle to a greener world,” is to celebrate World Environment Day.

Time: 6 am onwards

At: Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex, Navi Mumbai

Call: 9029065533

Cost: Rs 20 onwards

Start ’em young

On World Environment Day, treat the kids to a day of exciting activities as part of NCPA’s Summer Fiesta. This will be an eventful Sunday morning where they can celebrate the wonderful world of nature. It is organised by the Sanctuary Nature Foundation and includes interesting activities such as nature walks, eco-friendly rangoli, fancy dress competition, upcycling art, wildlife photo exhibitions and a lot more.

Time: 9.30 am to 5 pm

At: NCPA, Nariman Poin

Log on to: ncpamumbai.com

The Stage is set for R5

Sign up for a play that will engage with both children and grown-ups. Directed by Omkar Bhatkar, it is designed for people to appreciate nature, take steps to conserve the environment, and understand the significance of ecology in nurturing art and creativity. The play is a part of an event titled R5: Remove, Rethink, Reuse, Recycle, Reduce, which is a creative collaboration between SAPP and the Consulate General of Sweden under the aegis of Zero Out Carbon.

Time: 10.30 am

At: St Andrews Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts, Main building, Ground floor, St Dominic Road, Bandra.

Call: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 400