Head to this outdoor festival in Kolad to experience a blend of music, wellness and adventure

A three-day outdoor festival in the foothills of the Western Ghats promises to be a music, wellness and adventure sport getaway

Musician Taru Dalmia will return to play a 9-hour-long sound system set at the upcoming edition of the festival

While the jury is still out on whether Mumbai can host a well-planned music festival, it’s of little concern to Sachin Singh, who has been organising the Swadesi Mela, an outdoor festival nestled in Kolad in the foothills of the Western Ghats, away from the urban chaos. “The best way to enjoy good music is finding a spot in the sprawling green fields, feel the wind in your hair, and sing along,” he settles the debate.

Participants practise capoeira at the 2024 edition

Organised by Swadesi Movement, a multidisciplinary art collective, the festival’s 2025 edition is a treat for those seeking a genre-revamp of their playlist. At the centre of the curation is a recreation of Jamaican counterculture that traces its origins to the 1950s. “DJs, sound engineers, and emcees would take to the streets with their self-assembled speakers. The music they played was distinct including genres like Reggaeton and Ska. We have attempted to bring it to life here this year,” Singh reveals.



A participant kayaks in the adventure section. Pics Courtesy/Swadesi Treks

For the restless Mumbaikar, the festival has enough to keep you moving, the organiser assures us. With yoga and movement sessions led by practitioners and instructors Pranav Bhat and Amod Sarang, participants can also sample the Brazilian martial art, capoeira at a session led by trainer Sunil Singh. Those craving a quick adrenaline rush can sign up for adventure activities like slacklining, longboarding, and kayaking.



Sachin Singh

While the festival prides itself in being off the grid, Singh clarifies that safety remains their priority. With medical professionals accompanying the team to the campsite and a hospital in close proximity, the visitors can groove a tad easier.



ON February 8, 9, 10

AT Adventure and River Trail Resort, Pali Road, Khopoli.

LOG ON TO @swadesitreks on Instagram

ENTRY Rs 3,599 (three day stay; includes tent accommodation); individual day passes available at the venue