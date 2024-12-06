An ongoing exhibition showcases a well-curated collection of handloom textiles and weaves from 20 Indian states

Stacks of Jaipuri print textiles at the exhibition. Pics/Divyasha Panda

Experience the diversity and richness of Indian handloom textiles at this exhibition in Mumbai

As the year draws to a close, fairs and exhibitions pop up across the city. The most recent exhibition to return to Mumbai is Dastkari Haat, a saree and textile exhibition at the Nehru Centre in Worli that features a vast collection of handloom weaves from 20 states in India. “The exhibition started in 2011, and since then, we have provided a platform for weavers to showcase their products without any middlemen. Most of the items in the exhibition are hand-loomed, and you’ll find stalls where people have been carrying on with this profession for generations,” Sameen Shah, exhibition manager, tells us. From hand-crafted, embroidered sarees to woollen stoles and printed clothing material, the exhibition houses some of the most unique fabrics from all over the country. Here are The Guide’s Top 4 picks:

Souvenirs from Kashmir



Kani work on silken pashmina

Featuring kani work on silken threads of pashmina to chain-stitched sarees embossed with colorful motifs, this stall’s collection goes beyond the usual Kashmiri fare to bring a unique variety to its hand-loomed sarees and woollen materials.

Aman Silk and Wool House

Call: 7058768261

Banarasi beauties



A pink kadwa Banarasi saree

The resplendence of a Banarasi saree is inescapable, especially when peak wedding season is around. This stall stocks a wide range of silk Banarasi sarees in bright shades, with zardozi and kadwa designs as well as cotton ones for less dressy affairs.

Aliza Banaras

Call: 7800233571

Playing with patterns



Ajrakh print usually features geometric patterns in bright hues

This stall’s collection of dupattas, sarees, dress material, and blankets is an exercise in functionality combined with the beauty of traditional patterns like kalamkari and ajrakh.

Majisa Handloom

Call: 89763483340

Kolkata classics



A tussar silk saree on display

From light, cotton Jamdani sarees to hand-painted tussar silk sarees, this shop’s bold and beautiful collection of textiles echo Kolkata’s spirit of dressing up simply for the joy of it.

Renuka Boutique

Call: 9831470894

Till: December 9; 11 am to 9 pm

At: The Nehru Centre, Dr Annie Besant Road, Lotus Colony, Worli