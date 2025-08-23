Get ready for some serious laughs and friendly fire at an improv show in Bandra where three teams of performers take the stage to claim the top spot

If you love watching shows that hit the mark with their impeccable comedic timing, Improv Fight Night is where you might want to be. Organised by Neville Bharucha, an Improv Trainer for over eight years, the show is a platform where students honing the craft under Bharucha’s tutelage sign up to seek guidance on learning various delivery styles from different mentors hosting the show. Three teams of 15 to 20 students engage in an improv ‘fight’ every weekend, with the best team making it into the finals.

“We have Dwayne D’Souza, Rushabh Sakpara and Aditi Khanna as mentors this season. With 60 to 70 people signing up for classes every few months, the show invites people to enjoy and even participate in a few classes,” shares Bharucha.

On August 24 to 31; 8.30 pm onwards

At The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Matsyalaya Bungalow, Chimbai Village, Bandra West. log on to district.in

Entry Rs 300