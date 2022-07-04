Experts highlight the importance of being accessible in leadership roles

One of the earliest and loudest rants that rebel Shiv Sena MLAs had against then-CM Uddhav Thackeray was that he was inaccessible. With the latter losing his crown, experts highlight why leaders must always be available to their employees in the workplace

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray recently resigned as CM of Maharashtra

They say it gets lonely at the top — be it a political party or a corporate organisation. Fewer friends, far more foes, and the pressure of leadership can often veer a leader away from those they are leading. It’s possibly why Shiv Sena president and former Chief Minister (CM) of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, was unable to tune into the rumblings among his own flock, leading to a rebellion by around 39 Sena MLAs and consequently, losing his crown.

Accessibility is key

One of the pressing complaints that the rebel MLAs had against Thackeray was that he was inaccessible. In a letter addressed to the former CM dated June 22, the MLAs claimed that he was unapproachable due to the presence of certain “chanakyas” around him, and that they never got access to the gates of Varsha (Thackeray’s official residence). Accessibility and an open line of communication are traits that are non-negotiable in an effective leader, points out career growth coach Rhea Punjabi.



Rebel Sena leader and current CM Eknath Shinde with BJP leader and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan. Pic/Ashish Raje

In the corporate workspace, too, a leader should be around to lend an ear, and create a culture, where honest communication between the employer and employee is encouraged. “A leader has to communicate that I’m here for you, and show it through their gestures,” she explains. It makes employees feel valued, unlike the rebel MLAs, who ranted that their issues were not heard or conveyed to the former CM.

In an age of cut-throat competition in the corporate space, accessible leaders can play an important role in inspiring loyalty, confidence and dedication, stresses Punjabi. “This improves productivity, too. When leaders take care of people, the numbers take care of themselves. Employees stop feeling that they are only there to collect paychecks,” she says.

If a leader does not have their finger on the pulse of their workforce, not only will they suffer, as Thackeray did when he lost his position to Eknath Shinde, but business, too, will bear the brunt. “It will also impact the attrition level as people will not want to stick around. It will also impact the reputation and goodwill of the company as the same employees will join competitors. Sooner or later, word will spread about the culture of the company,” Punjabi cautions.

Create a circle of trust

Like in a family, a CEO, founder or a senior executive in a company must create a circle of safety and trust by establishing a channel of communication, Punjabi recommends.

>> Host open houses or town halls, and informal meet-ups and offsites, where you can check in with your employees and they are comfortable speaking about their issues.



Rhea Punjabi

>> Day-to-day official emails can get transactional. Once in a while, perhaps in a month, leaders can send out an email on a new wellbeing-based initiative like a yoga session, inviting direct support of the employees. It helps to establish the image that you’re also a human being, someone who is more than their job.

>> Sometimes, it’s difficult for a CEO to be available to all employees on a daily basis. Nominate a select set of managers who can share grievances of employees with you on a weekly basis. Create a culture of openness across levels and structures in the organisation.

>> The messaging that you’re a people-first leader and organisation matters. Identify a chief happiness officer or mentors who can guide employees about their grievances. To amplify the messaging, put up fliers or reiterate that you believe in employee wellbeing in your digital signature.

>> In a Work From Home (WFH) or hybrid scenario, the trust levels among employees are lower as we spend days interacting with just a screen. Employers tend to get task-oriented. Remind your employees that you’re people-oriented. Initiate virtual coffee-meets or town halls so that employees don’t feel alienated. Have monthly in-person meet-ups, if possible.

How to build a culture of accessibility

Sujata and Taniya Biswas of Mumbai-based saree label Suta believe that being available and approachable is mandatory. “No organisation or system can function if the leader is not available when employees need them. They should be accessible to their juniors, beyond just one level below them, right down to the grassroots level. That’s how an organisation can successfully percolate its vision,” points out Sujata.



The Suta team at an office lunch

The sisters share that there should be an atmosphere of ease at the workplace, and people should not be petrified at the thought of approaching their leadership, when the need arises. “Our employees know they can always ask for our time. We have monthly meetings for employees across the organisation to keep them updated with the latest developments — good and bad,” Taniya adds.

The company operates on a hybrid model. They frequently conduct town halls where all employees have the freedom to present their suggestions and pain points. They also encourage the heads of all departments to maintain strong bonds with their teams. “We ensure that employees feel connected to the organisation and its people by also organising extracurricular activities, such as movies and lunches. These give all of us avenues to interact in an informal setting,” the founders reveal.