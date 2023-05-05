Hate party nights? This session of soothing music in Mumbai is perfect for you

A medley of songs and shayaris by Prabhnoor Singh, Seema Noor and Snehdeep Kalsi, promise to roll out an evening filled with tunes that will be rendered in Hindustani and Urdu
Prabhnoor Singh at a previous event. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Not everyone is fond of partying with friends every Saturday night. Some prefer to sit back and enjoy a session of soothing music and poetry. If you are more inclined to choose the latter, Mehfil-e-Roohaniyat at Andheri’s Veda Factory has got your back. After two successful shows, Mehfil-e-Roohaniyat is back with yet another offering and will feature the same line-up of artistes. A medley of songs and shayaris by Prabhnoor Singh, Seema Noor and Snehdeep Kalsi, promise to roll out an evening filled with tunes that will be rendered in Hindustani and Urdu.
On May 6; 5 pm onwards
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 500