Breaking News
Maharashtra: ‘Those crying now had one foot in BJP’
Thane: Probe ordered, private firm may lose asylum contract
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar firm on decision to step down, says Jayant Patil
Mumbai: 25-year-old loses leg trying to board running train
Mumbai: MNS singing Gujarati tunes?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Hate party nights This session of soothing music in Mumbai is perfect for you

Hate party nights? This session of soothing music in Mumbai is perfect for you

Updated on: 05 May,2023 08:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

A medley of songs and shayaris by Prabhnoor Singh, Seema Noor and Snehdeep Kalsi, promise to roll out an evening filled with tunes that will be rendered in Hindustani and Urdu

Hate party nights? This session of soothing music in Mumbai is perfect for you

Prabhnoor Singh at a previous event. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article
Hate party nights? This session of soothing music in Mumbai is perfect for you
x
00:00

Not everyone is fond of partying with friends every Saturday night. Some prefer to sit back and enjoy a session of soothing music and poetry. If you are more inclined to choose the latter, Mehfil-e-Roohaniyat at Andheri’s Veda Factory has got your back. After two successful shows, Mehfil-e-Roohaniyat is back with yet another offering and will feature the same line-up of artistes. A medley of songs and shayaris by Prabhnoor Singh, Seema Noor and Snehdeep Kalsi, promise to roll out an evening filled with tunes that will be rendered in Hindustani and Urdu. 


On May 6; 5 pm onwards  
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 500




things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Mumbai music indian music

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK