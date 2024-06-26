Bows are arguably the biggest trend this season and we love how they can instantly dress up even a basic outfit.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article High-fashion picks for less bucks x 00:00

The bow brigade

Where to find: Shop adjacent to Dolce Vita, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Pair it with: A feminine dress or on a collared shirt

Cost: Rs 100

Bows are arguably the biggest trend this season and we love how they can instantly dress up even a basic outfit. If you, like us, lack the patience and co-ordination to shape a bow from a length of satin ribbon, this neat little clip-on accessory can be an effortless alternative. Wear it in your hair or even at the nape of your neck as a faux bow tie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bright whites on a budget

Where to find: Opposite Miniso, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Pair it with: Cropped pants underneath, or by itself. Wear delicate flats or kitten heels

Cost: Rs 600

Chic white cotton dresses are making the rounds of runways across the world, and we are partial to these mul cotton beauties that are lightweight, roomy and feature beautiful embroidery. The dresses are lined and soft, and boxy and roomy enough to wear all day long without breaking into a sweat.

Chunky and chic

Where to find: Outside Ghatkopar station West.

Pair it with: Cargo pants, shorts, or a floaty skirt. Avoid anything too form-fitting as it can throw off your proportions.

Cost: Rs 800

The controversial Crocs mules are trending again, but this season, they’re back with a brand-new glow-up. The addition of charms gives it a touch of Korean-inspired whimsy, while the brighter colours can add cheer to a dull overcast day. This very affordable dupe checks all the boxes — it is feather-light, has a thick sole to keep you out of reach of muddy puddles and looks as kawaii as the original!

Jell-o over jelly

Where to find: Linking Road (multiple shops), Bandra West

Pair it with: Shorts, dresses or co-ord sets

Cost: Rs 550

Another ’90s throwback, jelly sandals are back in vivid technicolour. That they work well in the rains makes them a monsoon essential. This stylish, affordable pair is made of soft plastic. The design allows air-flow, and is comfortable for long hours. While this is a neutral black pair (in pic), brighter shades can be an outfit pick-me-up.