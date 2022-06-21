High on Lego

Sign up for this session to stimulate your little one’s creative side

Do you need a fun activity to help your child build their creative side? Sign your kids up for this interesting Art with Lego workshop this weekend. The session, organised by Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum, encourages participants to imagine and build objects out of Lego that could become part of future museums. It will involve innovative thinking and learning, as well as building objects such as small pots and boats using Lego sets.

Tasneem Mehta, director of the museum, shares, “Our aim is to encourage experiential and experimental learning through activities and to ensure that participants enjoy themselves while doing so. To this end, the museum’s team is always designing, collaborating with experts, and implementing engaging workshops inspired by its permanent collection as well as exhibitions.” The workshop is open to children over the age of six and is based on the museum’s ongoing exhibition, A Hall of Wonder.

On: June 25; 10.30 am to 1.30 pm

At: Education Centre, BDL Museum

Log on to: education@bdlmuseum.org

Cost: Rs 100

Twice the thrill

Register for this programme to help build your toddler’s foundation for effective learning



Moms with their toddlers during the Mommy and Me workshop

From birth to the age of five, a child’s brain undergoes fast-paced development, producing more than a million neural connections every second. Knowing this, you might want to register for the Magic Beans, Mommy and Me programme, which is curated with a focus on honing specific skill sets and building a strong foundation for learning at a young age. Introduction to basic ideas, storytelling, language development, sensory bins, messy play, fine and gross motor development, as well as rhyme time and action songs will be covered during the sessions.



Natasha Aref

“This programme is a safe and happy place for children to work on their cognitive and social skills, and gain confidence, with their parents encouraging them at every step. The early childhood years are critical to developing skills that will help the child for life — be it basic language and phonics, which lead to talking, reading, and vocabulary; to social skills, which later translate to working well in a team, understanding and carrying out instruction, and so on,” shares Natasha Aref, founder of Magic Beans.

On: June 22 onwards

At: Sonal Building, Kathryn’s, Kemps Corner

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 850