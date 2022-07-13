History on song: Remembering the iconic Live Aid 1985 through podcasts, books and documentaries

To commemorate the anniversary of Live Aid 1985, we curated podcasts, books, and documentaries to remember the iconic concert

The crowd at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium on July 13, 1985 in London, England. Pic Courtesy/Getty Images

Bob Geldof’s brainchild, Live Aid is regarded as the most well-known music-based fundraising event in history. The benefit performance, which was simultaneously conducted on July 13, 1985 at Wembley Stadium in London and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia, attracted an estimated 1.5 billion television views and raised millions of dollars for famine relief in Ethiopia. Our definitive guide deep-dives into this significant day and the tales around it.

>> Live Aid and We Heart Queen: Podcasters Heather Page and Jameson Maclnnis host a Gen X Guide to the Universe and discuss topics that can be new to millennials. In this episode, they take the listeners through MTV’s first live broadcast of the Live Aid concert. They speak about the funds raised for Ethiopia and its 16-hour coverage on television, along with sharing their favourite moments from the concert.

>> I Witnessed History: Author and journalist Mick Brown shares his experiences of the Wembley Stadium during the concert. He relives the memories and captures the atmosphere, the spectacle, and the scope of its legacy. He discusses Bob Geldof’s vision to halt famine in Ethiopia and a stadium packed with 72,000 fans and over a billion television viewers.

Live Aid: World Wide Concert Book (1985): If you wish to see photographs of these veteran pop stars, this book by author Peter Hillmore is the one for you. It features images of the rock musicians and singers who were part of the simultaneous performances. The reviews of their concerts are also included in the book.

>> Bob Geldof, Man behind Live Aid (1986): Having written over 90 books, Nathan Aaseng’s book focuses on Bob Geldof’s life in particular. It highlights the Irish singer-songwriter’s early years, professional life, and charitable endeavours. Surprisingly, before organising the Live Aid effort for famine victims, his artistic accomplishments were relatively unrecognised.

>> Live Aid against all odds (1986): This two-episode documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation traces the story of Live Aid from its humble beginnings, a pop tune cobbled together in the back seat of a taxi, to the eve of the biggest televised event on both sides of the Atlantic. It recalls how Bob Geldof and his group of pop idols raced against the clock to put together the biggest musical event in history.

>> Live Aid Remembered (2005): Who wouldn’t want to peek into the behind-the-scenes of this historic performance? The inside story of Live Aid, as recounted by the organisers and the performers, is captured by director Janice Sutherland. Additionally, it offers a glimpse into a frank description of how Bob Geldof intimidated the music industry.

