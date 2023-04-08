Easter 2023: Bring in celebrations for the festival by attending this concert in Bandra

Ring in Easter joy with a concert that will feature some of the city’s best musical talent at a Bandra venue tonight

Every December, vocal coach Jennifer D’Souza puts together a Christmas concert called Stellar Christmas, but last year was different. It didn’t happen. Easter, however, seemed like a good time to bring back the celebration of hope and joy which form its essence. “I feel that for too long, Jesus Christ has been portrayed as someone who is weak because of his crucifixion. I want to be able to show his life, the way he touched people, and his love, compassion and forgiveness. He didn’t say that you won’t have any problems, he too was crucified. But through those troubles, he asked us to look at peace ahead, to look for joy. And I think that’s what the Gospel is for me. He set a standard for love,” shares D’Souza on the eve of the concert Who Do You Say I Am.

The event will feature some of D’Souza’s former and current students, alongside other artistes, who will sing songs that delight in these ideas of love and wisdom, and best represent the narratives of Jesus, Mary, the apostles, the woman at the well, among others. They will be accompanied by a five-piece live band comprising Brent Tauro, Larissa Coelho, David D’Souza, Hansel Dias, and Jeremy D’Souza.

D’Souza had always wanted to work with a song called The End of the Beginning by David Phelps but she felt it was too grand for her shows. “It finally seemed perfect for this. From then, every song that I listened to almost came to me and I could picture the artists who could perform the songs. I know my students, so that helped. They were quite receptive to understanding the characters they were portraying through music,” she reveals.

Having spent time with the artistes — individually first through rehearsals — and then collectively bringing them together in a room for practices, D’Souza believes in the journey that each artist took not only by working on their technique but also with their search to communicate the spirit of the songs. “For me, it is always important that they find that connection. It was exhilarating to see the growth in my students and work with the entire team. Artistic director Carl Mendes has played an important role in visualising the show, and Rishabh Totlani has worked on the lights and transformed the stage. Technical advisor Roger Drego has been so supportive throughout,” she adds, conveying her gratefulness for how it has all come together, as she prepares for tonight’s staging of the show.

On Today; 6.30 pm onwards

At St Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra West.

Cost Rs 499

Log on to insider.in