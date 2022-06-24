Nurseries in Mumbai that offer home deliveries and garden upkeep

Post the lockdown and WFH scenario, the city’s brick-and-mortar nurseries have upped their game by focusing on home delivery options and urban garden solutions

At Plantera, we have a specially curated variety of exotic plants that are suitable for urban living. After starting the retail shop in 2019, we specifically looked at design and maintenance spaces. The process involves checking the wind and sunlight directions, looking into the space, and then suggesting plants to our customers. We also provide a service called balcony beautification, where we give a complete makeover to the balcony and also provide bio-walls that work on self-irrigation. We ensure that we use organic manure for all our plants. It also helps customers to move indoor plants without any hassle. Green gifts are a popular service that we provide with customised ceramic planters, plants, and a written message, all in jute bags.

At: Sawala Lawns, Mulund West.

Call: 9987239405

Log on to: @plantera.co.in

On: Instagram

Plant People

Komal Garg and Angud, co-founders



A succulent from Plantera

We began by designing green spaces for restaurants and homes within Mumbai. In addition to home consultations with a minimum budget, we give suggestions for the sort of plants that are suitable for the space. We make sure to check the light and ventilating conditions, measurements, and logistics required for watering outlets and inlets. At Plant People, we focus mainly on foliage plants and also stock the largest variety of pots and planters in the city. We, as humans, are constantly moving towards convenience, and the pandemic turned it into a hobby for people to keep themselves busy. A lot of people refer to Pinterest and are inspired by the ideas for their home. We prioritise the importance of keeping the right plant for the right space and hence make sure that we check the overall setting for it carefully.

At: 124, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Jeet Nagar, Versova, Andheri West

Call: 8779782090

Log on to: plantpeople.in on Instagram

Vriksha Nursery

Shaan Lalwani, director

My father started this nursery 43 years ago, when he was working as a server at the Oberoi Hotel but decided to pursue his passion for plants. We have two retail spaces in Juhu and Vile Parle. Our services include landscaping, plant hire, home and video consultation, and delivery of plants across India. Among these, consultations are gaining popularity as people are getting their favourite plants delivered to their doorstep as per their requirements. It works as a two-way process where clients show us their space via video calls or home visits, and we in turn, suggest which plants would work best for their requirement.

At: Ganga Apartments, Railway Society Road, Vile Parle West.

Call: 9820704069

Log on to: @vriksha_nursery on Instagram

Root Bridges

Udit and Mohan Khanna, co-founders

As plant lovers, we started the nursery to provide a better experience than what most traditional nurseries offered. We participated in the top plant exhibitions where we interacted with fellow gardening enthusiasts and learned what people wanted. E-commerce has changed lifestyles and buying choices; the pandemic accelerated this change. Not everyone has the time to shop in the outdoor. Like any other online purchase, plants delivered to homes is suitable for gardening enthusiasts. However, many plant lovers still prefer visiting the nursery. Ours specialises in indoor air purifier plants, office plants, green gifting, landscaping, and garden development.

At: Plot B-1, Garage Lane, Marouli Village, Chembur

Call: 7021862678

Log on to: @rootbridges on Instagram