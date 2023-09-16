Keen to start your home garden in Mumbai? This handbook has you covered

Make your own green patch a possible dream with realistic reccos from gardening experts

Vertical garden and hanging pots are space-saving solutions

Those who grow bhindi and baigan in their balconies can tell you how therapeutic gardening can be. “A ‘yielding’ hobby — even for those with busy schedules or space constraints. It’s possible to learn of practical solutions to create and sustain a low-maintenance kitchen garden and discover the joys of growing fresh, chemical-free food,” says Vinita Sakpal, resident nutritionist, The Yoga Institute, Santacruz.



Use raised beds or containers to create community gardens

The institute will be conducting a workshop on kitchen gardening today since September is observed as National Nutrition Month. From selecting the right plants, soil and containers to addressing common gardening problems — the session promises to be informative, and will inspire you to grow your greens. Keen to start your home garden? The Guide’s handbook for every type of Mumbaikar has you (green) covered.

For the time-strapped

Resident nutritionist of The Yoga Institute, Priyanka Kumar says, “Start small by choosing no-brainer, low-maintenance plants such as tomatoes, green beans and spinach. To save space, grow them in earthen or plastic pots, old plastic bottles or tetra boxes to control growth. Raised beds with organic compost ensure that you don’t have to repeatedly prep the soil and self-watering systems, while mulching provides a steady supply of moisture to the roots — this means less stress over watering the plant. Automatic timers are a suitable option too.” She recommends growing herbs alongside flowers to repel pests naturally, and to group pots according to their water and sunlight requirements. “It makes your job easier,” she says, adding, “Slow-release or organic fertilisers ensures natural growth. So, you’ll need only a few minutes on Sundays for routine pruning and removing dead or diseased leaves.”



Brinjal in a pot (right) Capsicum in a pot

For the veggie fan

Sakpal says, “In Mumbai, which is a coastal city with a tropical climate, choosing the right vegetables for your garden involves careful consideration of the local conditions. Mumbai experiences distinct wet and dry seasons, so select vegetables that thrive in warm, humid weather and are appropriate for the current season. Given the heavy rainfall, opt for monsoon-resistant varieties like okra, bitter gourd, and fenugreek to prevent rot and fungal diseases. Mumbai’s hot and muggy summers call for heat-tolerant vegetables such as eggplant, chilli peppers, and sweet potatoes. Exploring local and indigenous varieties like bottle gourd and ridge gourd can yield unique flavours adapted to the climate. Improve soil quality with organic matter to address the city’s varying sandy or clay-ey soil. Use companion planting and crop rotation techniques for natural pest control and soil health,” she says, adding, “Ensure that you harvest at the right time for optimal flavour and quality. Seek guidance from local gardening resources like clubs, nurseries, and experienced gardeners, and don’t hesitate to experiment with different vegetables and techniques to tailor your garden to Mumbai’s unique conditions.”

For the space-starved

Mercy D’Cruz, resident nutritionist at the institute says, “Bringing a touch of nature into your Mumbai home — even when space is at a premium — is easy with container gardening in pots, hanging baskets, or vertical garden systems. Wall-mounted shelves or grids that hold pocket, wall planters or repurposed shoe organisers can hold coriander, parsley, mint, basil; small vegetables such as cherry tomatoes, pepper, cucumber, or trailing plants like ivy; however, they need care. Herbs like coriander, basil, thyme and mint require very little direct exposure to sunlight; but for veggies that require direct sunlight, and if your place doesn’t get much of it, opt for LED grow lights as a substitute. Convert windowsills into miniature gardens by affixing containers to the ledges.” D’Cruz recommends starting a community garden in your housing society or on the common terrace using raised beds or containers.

Veggies that suit Mumbai weather

>> Ladies’ fingers

>> Bitter gourd

>> Fenugreek

>> Eggplant

>> Chili peppers

>> Sweet potatoes

>> Tomatoes >> Spinach

>> Cucumbers >> Lauki

>> Turai >> Coriander

>> Mint >> Curry leaves

>> Lettuce

>> Radishes

>> Green beans

Rule of the (green) thumb

>> Water your plants and nourish them appropriately with organic fertilisers

>> Ensure good drainage and appropriate sunlight exposure

>> Provide optimal support for vining plants

>> Turn leftovers into healthy soil through composting

