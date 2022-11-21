Borivali youth is crocheting customisable 3D miniature objects

From cactus desk buddies to engagement rings, a youngster from Borivali is knitting cute realistic 3D miniatures

Cactus desk buddies

If trends on social media are any indication, miniature art seems to be taking over. From cooking videos to Lego creations, this writer derives inexplicable satisfaction from watching the big bad world being sized down into a cuter, tinier version. So, when we found 21-year-old Lisa Nazareth’s miniature crocheting venture, we were hooked. The young crocheter started Tinie Knit in 2021 as a college assignment for social media marketing. A year later, the project has shaped up into an entrepreneurial venture, as she customises cute crochet keychains, earrings, amigurumi, lapel pins, Pride bands and fridge magnets.



Crocheted egg

The BMM graduate shares that she’s always had a crafty side, like her mother, and has dabbled with quilling, clay modelling, painting, among other creative pursuits. She chanced upon her mother’s crocheting hook one bored summer vacation, which kicked off an artistic obsession. “I asked my mother to teach me, and she only showed me a basic stitch. Soon, I started exploring the craft on my own, watching tutorials on the Internet. While doing that, I realised it’s not necessary to make only flat things; one can make 3D objects with the technique. I was already interested in making cute characters, so I started creating 3D crocheted characters,” recalls Nazareth, who delivers across India.



Lisa Nazareth wearing sunflower earrings

From adorable sunflower earrings, blueberry milk carton keyrings and blushing omelette charms to muffler-wrapped penguin desk buddies, pizza earrings and chick finger muppets, Nazareth has an array of fun offerings. She is also open to customisations. Our favourites include a Rick & Morty creation and a crochet engagement ring. “I am absolutely taken by miniature stuff; I find them so adorable. When characters are tinier, they are more appealing,” she adds.



Log on to: @tinieknits

Cost: Rs 160 to Rs 650; Rs 450 onwards for customised orders

