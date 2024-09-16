A jump rope academy run by an athlete in Kalyan has been propelling local talent to the global stage. Ahead of the World Championship 2025, the founder gives us a lowdown of the sport’s rise in the city

Students practise a doubles routine at Kala Talao in Kalyan

Listen to this article How this jump rope academy in Kalyan is taking local talent to the world stage x 00:00

Nestled away in the far suburb of Kalyan is Kala Talao, an old favourite for morning walkers and runners, and the ideal weekend retreat for others. Jump rope athlete Aman Varma, however, remembers the tall gates of the premises most vividly. “We jumped right over it. And there we had the perfect training ground for jumping ropes,” he recalls. This daring leap to find a safe space to practice with his students in 2021 came to fruition when his students bagged gold and silver at the World Jump Rope Championship 2023 in the USA and the Asian Championship in Japan in July 2024. Varma is now opening doors to a training programme that will culminate in the World Championship 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT



A jumper performs at the 2023 World Championship (right) Students attempt a double Dutch variation during a session

“Jump rope often confuses spectators. From a distance, it looks like we are merely skipping ropes, but when you get closer and observe how fast we’re going, that is what sets it apart,” the seven-time national champion shares, adding that the average professional athlete can achieve 160 to 200 skips in 30 seconds. These young athletes are fast, and they’re curious. Over the years, unique formats of jumping ropes have made their way into the sport. When Varma heads to practice with his students, they freestyle and ace double Dutches — where two jumpers work in tandem to put on a visual treat.

Over the course of a year, Varma’s training regime will introduce participants to a 40-60 split of technical training and plyometrics (a form of short, high-intensity exercise). “While technical skill with the rope will ensure hand-eye co-ordination, it’s the plyometrics that will keep you fuelled with explosive energy,” the 26-year-old shares. While achieving the 200 jumps comes with years of building muscle memory, the trainer believes now is as good a time as any to kickstart the journey. “We have to start somewhere. The routines you see athletes ace online come on the back of many attempts that make it only to the gag reel,” he laughs.



The athletes train at Calangute beach during a trip to Goa

The athletes’ routines might look effortless, but the journey behind it has been far from easy. “When I started jump roping in 2011, I had the opportunity to attend an international competition. While the authorities helped me with paperwork, I couldn’t afford the travelling expenses. Being a lesser-known sport, my parents were hesitant to take the bet on me as well,” the long-time Kalyan resident shares. More than a decade later, things haven’t changed by leaps. “In 2017, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports eventually wrote us off, quite literally, by knocking the sport off the list of recognised sports, making it more difficult for new athletes to find support,” he informs us.

Leading the rise of the sport from the frontlines ever since, are well-wishers and fellow athletes who see a promising future. “In 2021, we flew to Colorado for the World Championship. Most of us had no family or friends in the USA. The Indian diaspora showed us what it means to have each other’s backs. Local communities opened the doors to their homes, helping us with accommodation. Families would take turns to cook meals during our stay, and a local motel near the venue took our students in to ensure long commutes wouldn’t tire us out,” he recalls. From the team of young athletes, nine bagged podium spots that year.



The Indian team on the podium at the 2024 Asian Championship

Varma’s efforts, paired with the generosity of the community, has propelled the sport past the infamous zero to one phase. But things must change, the athlete believes. “Funding international trips to competitions is burning a hole in our pockets. Even for our voluntary sponsors, a trip that entails nearly Rs 5 lakh in expenses per athlete is too much,” he shares. Moreover, Varma hopes for better infrastructure for practising in the city. “We practise in halls, parks and beaches. But the flooring at international competitions is wooden. With the Indian Jump Rope Federation, I am aiming to push for more dedicated spaces in the city and nationwide,” he shares.



Aman Varma

By the time we conclude our conversation with Varma, he has found a new batch of promising jumpers. At the Sub-Junior National & 3rd All India Open Jump Rope Championship in Nanded that concluded last weekend, athletes as young as 14 years old bagged six gold and two silver medals. “These wins help us fortify our place as a sport worth investing in. In the years to come, I am sure all the eyes will be on us. Until then, we get our head down and stay on our feet,” he signs off.

AT Rule the Ropes, Thakur Hall, Tandon Road, Dombivli East.

LOG ON TO @ruletheropes

CALL 9768452697