Here’s how to style this season’s hottest neutral without overhauling your aesthetic

Kriti Sanon carries off a co-ordinated brown saree; Sobhita Dhulipala brightens her outfit wearing a dark brown skirt with vivid prints; Tara Sutaria’s chocolate suit is an example of chic work wear; Alia Bhatt sports a deep brown outfit with textural contrasts. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article With 'chocolate brown' this season's colour, follow these style tips to look your best x 00:00

If you’re a fashion lover, you’ll recognise that most of 2024’s breakout trends have involved some element of nostalgia. It comes as little surprise, therefore, that the colour that’s taking over designers’ mood boards and runways now throws it right back to the 1990s. We’re referring to chocolate brown, often referred to as the perfect neutral because of its inherently rich but understated aesthetic. Polished and sophisticated, this hue lends itself to a variety of looks. We spoke to fashion stylist Disha Selarka for inspiration on creative ways to look our chocolat-ey best.

The perfect canvas

“Chocolate brown comes into its own when paired with interesting textures and fabrics. It adds depth to the garment and instantly makes you look more put together. It also pairs very well with other neutrals and makes for wardrobe staples. One of the most popular ways to wear chocolate brown is in a head-to-toe look, with textural contrasts. Brown is also a popular colour for workwear as it is much softer than black, without detracting from the air of formalness,” Selarka explains. Colours that work well with chocolate brown are earthy tones such as cream, cobalt blue, olive green or even aubergine. If you’re feeling experimental, mix it up with pastels such as lilac or a pop of light blue, or add a bold red for a heady contrast. Tailored, structured pieces work well in this colour. We suggest investing in high-waist pleated trousers, pencil skirts or knitwear in this colour. While chocolate brown suits most Indian skin tones, if you find that the colour is washing you out, choose a hue that has a hint of red. People with deeper skin tones can pair chocolate brown with a vivid hue, such as burnt orange, golden yellow or jade green for a flattering contrast, while those with very light complexions can prevent the colour from seeming too jarring by wearing it with a pastel hue, cream or white.

Keep it fresh

Selarka points out that the versatility of this colour allows it to lend itself to a variety of aesthetics. “A tailored brown jacket can elevate a pair of basic blue jeans. A black-and-brown combination is an instant classic and looks very chic. On a sunny day, you can tone down the intensity of chocolate brown by wearing it with white or cream,” she advises. If the colour feels too overpowering at first, start small by incorporating it in accessories such as your bags, belts, footwear. Or layer a brown top with neutral such as a white shirt, paired with black trousers or jeans. When it comes to festive wear, experiment with a monochromatic look, pairing brown pants and a kurta, or a co-ord set. For a bolder combination, wear a chocolate brown saree with a contrasting blue, red or green blouse, Selarka signs off.