Here's how you can plan the ultimate NYE house party with expert tips

From countdowns and champagne to a guest list and making resolutions, there’s nothing like an epic NYE house party. Here are myriad ideas and practical tips from seasoned party planners for a spectacular show

Checklist

>> Simplify your menu by featuring finger foods like croquettes, a hummus platter, assorted dips with chips, baked vada pav, and a cheese platter

>> Steer clear of fried appetisers, as many party goers nowadays lean towards healthier options.

>> Tailor your theme and activities based on your audience, considering if you’re catering to adults or including children in the celebration.

Get neon-themed decorations for a glowing NYE party at home

Theme

>> Explore trending themes like Arabic, glitter and glam, and casino.

>> For an Arabic-themed soiree, arrange a captivating shamiana and enlist an Arabian-themed dancer to delight your audience.

>> Glitter and glam offers a simpler yet stylish theme to execute

>> For a grand affair, consider a casino theme complete with gaming tables to keep your guests engaged throughout the night.

>> Infuse a playful touch by welcoming guests with a mascot for added entertainment.

>> Remind your guests to dress according to the chosen theme for an immersive and festive experience.

Activities and music tips

>> Infuse your house party with excitement by incorporating engaging DIY activities, and for larger gatherings, consider enlisting entertainers to captivate your audience.

>> Add a dash of spontaneity with one-minute games such as ping pong twist, blind folded bowling and roll the dice.

>> Elevate the fun with group games featuring props, partner games, card games, and board games. Interactive games like musical partners, paper dance, jump and stop, can make it a fun night.

>> For younger guests, offer games with various props, or creative activities like spin bottle art and jute bag painting. Keep children entertained with hands-on projects such as dye t-shirt making, bracelet crafting, and hair braiding activities.

>> Invite a DJ for the perfect Bollywood bash. Kick off festivities with upbeat desi tunes that can transition to popular English music based on the evolving vibe at the party.

Party decor

>> Enhance both the visual and sensory aspects of your space with carefully arranged scented candles.

>> For decor, e-commerce sites can give you a plethora of options. Ensure that the decor you choose complements the colour theme of your house.

>> Some of the trending decors include silver and vibrant streamers, disco balls, balloons, foils, floral arrangement.

>> For an uber glamorous evening consider including vibrant decor that exude glitter and shine.

Vidhi Lalwani, party planner and owner, Train the Brain

Last-minute house party tips

>> Select your preferred game, whether it’s Monopoly, Scrabble, or a simple card game, to keep your guests entertained.

>> Opt for a twist on traditional card games with a Drink If challenge, a delightful way for guests to get to know each other better. Easily downloadable from Etsy, these cards will add a unique touch to your gathering.

>> For a last-minute New Year’s Eve party, suggest that your friends dress up as their favourite meme-worthy figures of 2023.

>> Purchase a few fancy hats, crowns, and masks for your guests for this bash, and colourful streamers for a swift house makeover.

>> Pop the bottle of champagne when the clock strikes 12 midnight.

>> Create an entertaining schedule with activities for every hour leading up to midnight. Guests can reveal an activity card each hour, including the final card set for 11.45 pm. Customised versions

of these cards can cater to both kids and adults, making it a versatile and enjoyable addition to your celebration.

>> Cocktails and New Year’s Eve go hand-in-hand. Ensure you have sufficient supplies ahead of time and prepare a batch of cocktails.

Vandana Abrol, house party planner