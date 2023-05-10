As The Incredible Hulk marks 61 years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, take a look at the various fan communities that celebrate the muscled anti-hero

On May 10, 1962, Marvel Comics released the first issue of The Incredible Hulk that was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. Pic Courtesy/Wallpapercave.com

Listen to this article The Incredible Hulk marks 61 years in Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans celebrate x 00:00

The full tour

This website enables enthusiasts to gain a better understanding of the Hulk. Apart from an itemised account of his biography including details such as occupation, known relatives and superhuman powers, it mentions the physical characteristics, personality traits and a timeline of significant events. The site acts as a baseline for fans to delve into more details through hyperlinks of comic collectors and comic price guides.

Log on to: marveldirectory.com

Fun spin

This profile belongs to a digital creator under the alias Green Scar and acts as a portal for Hulk fans to engage in discourse through his posts. The artist brings forth nuances and sequences from specific Marvel comics and provides a creative spin on them through his captivating illustrations. This account is a must-visit for Marvel veterans to connect with other members of the community and bond over shared opinions. They can also battle it out over conflicting theories.

Log on to: @hulk_comics

Hulk’s world

An elaborate encyclopaedia that explores multiple aspects of The Incredible Hulk listed in comics, films, TV shows, books, and games. Besides the general details, the community website has several unique features such as interactive maps that allow fans to create maps inspired by the world of Hulk. Fans can explore different versions of the anti-hero such as Red Hulk, Ravage, Devil Hulk, and other related characters such as Ironclad and David Banner. The fandom can also engage in interactions through tweet-like systems and solve their doubts and queries.

Log on to: hulk.fandom.com

Fans across the ages

This website provides fans with posters relating to multiple events and belonging to different eras. Additionally, commentary is usually provided to add context to the posters. For fans who want to understand The Incredible Hulk from its origin, the site also displays rare old school ads from 1972 and the creator regularly holds a contest called Guess that Panel within which fellow fans can post the series and issue number of the comic book represented.

Log on to: Hulkcollection.wordpress.com