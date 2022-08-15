Independence Day 2022: Attend these events in Mumbai to celebrate the day

It will feature performances by prominent artistes, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Makarand Deshpande, Niladri Kumar, Pratik Gandhi and Sayani Gupta, among others

An evening of celebrations

This time, Prithvi Theatre will be celebrating the 75th Independence Day with their event, Azaadi Ki Awaazein. It will feature performances by prominent artistes, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Makarand Deshpande, Niladri Kumar, Pratik Gandhi and Sayani Gupta, among others.

Time: 7.30 pm

At: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Log onto: @prithvitheatre on Instagram

Double the joy

As India completes 75 years of independence, the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum also celebrates 150 years since it was first opened to the public in 1872. Head over for a museum tour and learn about its journey, the stories behind the objects, and how it has evolved.

Time: 11.30 am to 12.30 pm (English); 2 pm to 3 pm (Marathi)

At: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla.

Log on to: @bdlmuseum

Cost: Museum entry fee

Speak your heart

If you are a budding poet, writer, or storyteller, here is an opportunity knocking at your door. Express what is in your heart at this virtual event organised by the community platform, Unmukt.

Time: 4.30 pm onwards

Log on to: allevents.in

Call: 9354663129

Cost: Rs 49 (audience); Rs 100 (performance)