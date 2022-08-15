Breaking News
What caused Vinayak Mete’s car crash on the Expressway?
Independence Day: PM Modi says time to step towards new direction with new resolve
Maharashtra cabinet: Most key ministries in BJP’s kitty
Covid-19: Mumbai records 882 new cases, one death
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Independence Day 2022 Attend these events in Mumbai to celebrate the day

Independence Day 2022: Attend these events in Mumbai to celebrate the day

Updated on: 15 August,2022 10:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vedika Mane | vedika.mane@mid-day.com

Top

It will feature performances by prominent artistes, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Makarand Deshpande, Niladri Kumar, Pratik Gandhi and Sayani Gupta, among others

Independence Day 2022: Attend these events in Mumbai to celebrate the day

Representative Image


An evening of celebrations


This time, Prithvi Theatre will be celebrating the 75th Independence Day with their event, Azaadi Ki Awaazein. It will feature performances by prominent artistes, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Makarand Deshpande, Niladri Kumar, Pratik Gandhi and Sayani Gupta, among others.
Time: 7.30 pm 
At: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu
Log onto: @prithvitheatre on Instagram


Double the joy

As India completes 75 years of independence, the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum also celebrates 150 years since it was first opened to the public in 1872. Head over for a museum tour and learn about its journey, the stories behind the objects, and how it has evolved.
Time: 11.30 am to 12.30 pm (English); 2 pm to 3 pm (Marathi)
At: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla. 
Log on to: @bdlmuseum
Cost: Museum entry fee

Speak your heart

If you are a budding poet, writer, or storyteller, here is an opportunity knocking at your door. Express what is in your heart at this virtual event organised by the community platform, Unmukt.
Time:  4.30 pm onwards
Log on to: allevents.in
Call: 9354663129 
Cost: Rs 49 (audience); Rs 100 (performance)

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK