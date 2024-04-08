Recent research by real estate firm Anarock revealed that Mumbai recorded the highest rise in co-working space rentals in the past year. We’ve curated a list of tried-and-tested haunts if you plan to jump on the trend

The team works at the Thane space

Listen to this article Looking for an office space? Check out this list of co-working space rentals in Mumbai x 00:00

Find your tribe

Akshee Agarwal, 32, entrepreneur

ADVERTISEMENT

My team of 10 has just moved into Clay Studio and Co-working as part of our company’s expansion plans. We have had the opportunity to interact with like-minded individuals who have flocked to the space, and it creates a conducive work environment. The vibrant interiors of the space are a detour from the usual monochrome you see in corporate spaces, and make us feel at home. There have also been a few workshops at the studio space. We’re looking forward to attending one soon if we have the time. While there is no dedicated cafeteria, we are provided with a refrigerator and a

microwave oven.

USP: A prompt and helpful housekeeping team

At 27 Acres, Kothari compound, Tikuji Ni Wadi Road, Manpada, Thane West.

LOG ON TO @claystudiothane

COST Rs 6,500 per month onwards

Readers’ choice

Yash Karia, 23, content writer

I stepped into Dreambaux Library on a day when I was working from home but needed a quieter, more productive work environment. The biggest plus point for me was the cosy library.



The library offers nearly 4,000 books. PIC COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

For creatives, it can be a great space to just grab a beanbag and lounge while you read a book in your break instead of scrolling through social media. I would love to see more efforts put into beautifying the co-working part of the space. But for the price point, it’s a fair deal.

USP: Comfortable library and a snacks counter that sells packaged snacks at MRP

AT Multiple locations across Malad, Kandivali and Borivali

LOG ON TO @dreambauxlibrary (for more details)

COST R3,000 per month onwards

Top notch tech

Vijay Bhatia, 40, businessman

I was looking for a single desk in Mumbai to work remotely with my team that is based in Pune. Thinkers Nest in Dadar has been my go to spot because of the technical ease it offers. The high-speed internet helps me co-ordinate with the rest of my team and there is a troubleshooting team of experts that helps you fix issues on the go.



A student at the self study section in the space

The cafeteria helps out solo workers like me meet new people. As someone who works with confidential data, the only setback is that I do not have a private secure drawer for my physical files here.

USP: A separate self-study library for uninterrupted reading and writing

AT Pearl Centre, 209/210 Kasaravadi, Dadar West; Apollo Apartments, Station Road, Virar West.

LOG ON TO thinkersnest.com

COST Rs 3,500 per month onwards (Dadar); Rs 2,500 per month onwards (Virar)

Growing together

Kinjal Pandit, 40, entrepreneur

My company is centred on creativity, and as a start-up, networking with other companies is vital for me. A lot of co-working spaces have a silent culture where you almost feel lonely if you work with a small team of three like me.



The interiors are vibrant to promote creativity

I have been working out of The Playce for more than a decade now, and I have seen many small-scale freelancers and start-ups interact during breaks. It creates an atmosphere that promotes a sense of community. The workspaces are technically sound and I like that they make sure they don’t overbook.

USP: Wellness workshops for members and a dedicated play zone for breaks

AT Marathon Maxima, Moti Nagar, Mulund West.

LOG ON TO theplayce.in

COST Rs 5,500 per month onwards

Also check out

Plug N Work

AT Plug N Work, Man House, Swami Vivekananda Road, Vile Parle West.

LOG ON TO plugnwork.in

COST Rs 10,000 per month onwards

603 Co-working

AT Khar, Dadar, Navi Mumbai, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO 603 thecoworkingspace.com

COST revealed on request

Workbay

AT Deccan House, behind DDecor Showroom, Patkar Blocks, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO workbay.in

COST R7,750 per month onwards



A member of Workbay works in the outdoor seating area of the café-turned-workspace

Spartan Co-works

AT Crystal Plaza, opposite Infiniti Mall, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Link Road, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO spartancowork.com

COST Rs 3,000 per month; Rs 200 (day pass)