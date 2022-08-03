How Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash's new album 'Sand and Foam' interprets Kahlil Gibran's work

Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash’s latest album, Sand and Foam, is a collaboration with Grammy-winning composer Kabir Sehgal to interpret the deep philosophy and poetry of Kahlil Gibran

Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash

As a teenager initiated into the world of rock music, this writer discovered Kahlil Gibran through David Bowie’s Man Who Sold the World. The poet genius’ influence on musicians across the globe has been inspirational through the years. Closer home, sarod maestros, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash’s latest album, Sand and Foam, interprets Gibran’s complex poetry and universal philosophy through eight unique songs. Grammy-winning jazz composer Kabir Sehgal has arranged it.

The brothers first met and worked with Sehgal on their 2021 album, Strings of Peace. “I thought with Kabir’s sensibilities we can come to a meeting point, and we both took inspiration from Gibran’s work and philosophy,” Ayaan says. The poet’s work of universal brotherhood and hope influenced the brothers’ style and compositions, he explains.



Kahlil Gibran. Pic Courtesy/ Wikimedia Commons

“This is an album based on a philosophy of love, togetherness and positivity,” Amaan adds. With names like Claudia Acuña, saxophonist Tivon Pennicott, rapper Caliph and Indian vocalists Malini Awasthi and Sudha Raghunathan in the mix, the album brings together cultural signatures, sonic diversity and a new interpretation. Amaan generously credits composer Sehgal for the amalgamation of different styles in the album. “He is one of the finest we have worked with,” he says.

Unity in diversity

Despite their inexperience with jazz compositions, Ayaan adds that working on the collaboration was a rewarding experience, “We were honoured to have such a diverse line-up. It is the first time our instruments have amalgamated with these textures of sound.” His brother also points out that this is a high point of their instrumental experimentation. “We have pushed the bar a lot more with this album. It has travelled into a different space with psychedelic and electronic influences,” Amaan explains, adding that the attempt was to use the sarod as an accompaniment, and not the lead.



Kabir Sehgal

Diverse influences

This musical enthusiasm is evident. The songs are a medley of impressive vocal and skilful instrumental arrangements. Where they reflect melancholy, hope and synergy, they also mirror an energy that catches on. Songs such as Mirrors of the soul, The wanderer, Prophets of prose and Sand and foam capture the essence of searching in Gibran’s poems. There are some stand-out moments as in Prophets of prose where the rapping of Caliph and Acuña’s vocals enrich the sarod’s voice. The duo even lends their vocals to the title track.

Surprisingly, Ayaan describes the pandemic as a key influence for the melancholy in the album’s sound. “It took nearly two years for the album to come together, and the emotional content reflects the turmoil of artistes in the period.” It is not sad though. The songs capture a sense of longing and hope that is reminiscent of the best of the Lebanese-American poet’s body of work. “It has the feeling of lighting candles towards the end of the night, awaiting the dawn,” Amaan poetically reckons.

Another aspect that the duo worked on was to not let the text overpower their instrumental sound. Ayaan explains, “We wanted the album to be more universal; by taking the ethos of the inspiration forward. It is a challenge; especially for artistes who do not deal with text often. You approach it differently,” he says.

Poetry and music

The connection between poetry and their music goes back to their early years. Having grown up on songs of Indian poets, the duo rattle off names that they seek inspiration from. “We often turn to Hazrat Amir Khusro and Rumi,” Amaan elaborates, adding, “From the words of Nizamuddin Auliya sahib, or Sant Kabir and Mirza Ghalib, there are quite a few inspirations.” Ayaan laughs saying for an Indian the list would be endless. “It is a journey that continues and we want to take on more text heavy projects in the future,” he reveals.

For now, the duo is spending time in the United States of America alongside their father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan on tour, with a big concert for the celebration of India’s 75th year of Independence at the Carnegie Hall in New York on August 15. “We are also getting the great opportunity to perform at the Royal Albert Hall on August 21,” Amaan adds as they sign off in search of their next inspiration.

Log on to: Sand and Foam: Music Inspired by Kahlil Gibran on Spotify.com