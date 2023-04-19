Tune in to this melodious treat by a Mumbai-based singer-songwriter

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 April,2023 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Anoushka Maskey’s latest single features a collaboration with bassist Sahil Mathew and producer Cosmic Grooves for an ethereal and deep bossa nova track

Anoushka Maskey. Pic courtesy/Youtube

Story telling is an underused skill in songwriting. In her latest track, The search for wild geese, Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Anoushka Maskey turns to the craft to convey the heartbreak and regrets of lost friendships, love and its futile chase. The smooth jazz-based single is a wonderful rendition that brings together melodic guitar lines, some beautiful percussion work, and a standout saxophone debut by producer Pranay Bakshi aka Cosmic Grooves. The song, which was released in early April, stands out as a stellar change for Maskey in style and writing.


Maskey opens the rendition with a countdown leading into Mathew’s bass grooves. The melodic guitar that follows is a charming addition to the songwriter’s deep and emotional lyrics. The verses touch upon the theme of losing friendships, and the emotional struggle that follows. Conveyed in the singer’s charming vocals, they elevate the song. Then, there is the scattered presence of the horns throughout the composition that adds to its experience. The melody and rhythm of the track move with smooth precision and stand out for inventiveness. With more tracks to follow in the year, The search for wild geese certainly marks a good start for Maskey.
 
Log on to: spotify.com or YouTube




