In Spidey’s web

Spider-Man, by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, first swung into action with Marvel Comics in Amazing Fantasy #15, in June 1962. Fans pick favourite titles and share memories of the webmaster

Cover of the second edition of Spider-Man Unlimited. Pic courtesy/The Comic Book Store

Constant change in Spider-Man’s character

Vadiraj Joshi, 25, entrepreneur

I recall reading a few comics from the Marvel universe. Out of all the characters, I was always fascinated by Spider-Man. When I was a child, physics didn’t make a lot of sense to me, but I imagined a spider biting me, and me gaining the superpowers that Peter gained. I get nostalgic when I see the banner of the new Spider-Man across the city The Peter Parker in older comics has undergone strange and exciting changes. A person coming from the comic world would know that the older Peter was more masculine and intellectually very active. The references I give out in conversations while talking about Spider-Man are never picked up by my friends. If I have to compare the comics to the movie, I would say every film has tried to create a different character around Peter. My Spider-Man fever, however, has not subsided.

Kudos to Marvel

Swaroop Jagtap, 43, engineer officer, merchant navy

I read many Marvel comics as a child, but it is hard to recall them in today’s time. All I can remember is Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man was my favourite! Like any other kid growing up in the 1980s, I was a huge Spidey fan. I remember being curious about his webs and wondering what gave him the ability to spring them out that way. I would be lying if I said I never tried to imitate him. Marvel is doing a fantastic job of keeping his legacy alive through movies, but I do miss the old comic book days. I have a four-year-old son, and I hope I can get him to read the comic books before he moves on to the films.

Enjoyed watching him on TV

Virat Vilas Pawar, 26, advocate, sci-fi novelist, superhero comic book writer

I was not even born when Spider-Man first appeared in Amazing Fantasy #15. I was fortunate to watch the cartoons on TV. The Indian audience, in general, was not used to reading comic books. So the majority of our superhero knowledge came from dubbed Hindi versions on FoxKids or Cartoon Network. Considering that Spider-Man is now 60 years old, it makes me feel old too. I recall reading Spider-Man: Origin of the Hobgoblin and Spider-Man: Big Time, and I don’t think there are many parallels to be established between the two mediums. My fondest memory is that of my parents and me watching the superhero on TV. The best thing about comics and cartoons was that we could enjoy them even if there were no visual effects.

Childhood with the web superhero

Hamza Sayed, 25, founder, The Comic Book Store

Growing up, Spider-Man has been an integral part of my life. I got my first exposure to the webbed superhero in an early cartoon series on Cartoon Network. I’ve also had the opportunity of owning The Amazing Fantasy #15 for a brief time; today it’s a multi-million dollar book. I’ve read reprints of this book that have stayed with me till now. Comics weren’t available when I was a child. That is why I started The Comic Book Store. But, yes, the cartoon, the movies, and the whole Spider-Man concept were and continue to be a big part of my life. I now own many rare collectible issues, such as Secret Wars #8, the first appearance of Spider-Man in a black suit, and a lot of Spider-Man comics signed by Stan Lee himself!