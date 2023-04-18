Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > This book club in Mumbai lets you talk about books and swap them over coffee

This book club in Mumbai lets you talk about books and swap them over coffee

Updated on: 18 April,2023 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

Sign up for a monthly session of sharing books, opinions and coffee

This book club in Mumbai lets you talk about books and swap them over coffee

Representative Image

Listen to this article
This book club in Mumbai lets you talk about books and swap them over coffee
x
00:00

Imagine a space where you can meet bibliophiles and discuss your latest read over a cuppa. Add to it a chance to read new titles without any additional cost. SwapBook’s monthly sessions have a similar template. The club recently announced the date for this month’s rendezvous in the charming precinct of Ballard Estate. The platform is your calling if you want to talk books. The session gives you the opportunity to return home with different titles as compared to your favourite genres. Even though there is no compulsion, they suggest that you carry books you love or aren’t exactly fond of, to share with others.                 


On: April 23; 6 pm onwards 
At: Bombay Coffee House, Fort.
Log on to: insider.in  
Entry: Rs 200




life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Books

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK