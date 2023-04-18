This book club in Mumbai lets you talk about books and swap them over coffee

Sign up for a monthly session of sharing books, opinions and coffee
Imagine a space where you can meet bibliophiles and discuss your latest read over a cuppa. Add to it a chance to read new titles without any additional cost. SwapBook’s monthly sessions have a similar template. The club recently announced the date for this month’s rendezvous in the charming precinct of Ballard Estate. The platform is your calling if you want to talk books. The session gives you the opportunity to return home with different titles as compared to your favourite genres. Even though there is no compulsion, they suggest that you carry books you love or aren’t exactly fond of, to share with others.
On: April 23; 6 pm onwards
At: Bombay Coffee House, Fort.
Log on to: insider.in
Entry: Rs 200