Indulge in these activities in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Jake and The Juke Box

Thursday

Let’s rock and roll

Groove to a rock music playlist by Jake and The Juke Box while dipping into a delicious menu of dim sums or Madurai mutton ghee roast and a curated cocktail menu.

Time: 12 pm onwards

At: Someplace Else, Jio World Drive, BKC Complex, Bandra East

Log on to: @someplaceelse.mumbai

Call: 7045245183

Friday

Watch a poetic play

This performance of Raindrops on My Window captures the connection between the mundane and transcendent events of life.

Time: 7.30 pm

At: St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts, St Dominic Road, Bandra West

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 350

Soul full cinema



A moment from Dhuin

If you’re in the mood for something cinematic, do not miss this screening of Achal Mishra’s acclaimed indie film, Dhuin.

Time: 7.30 pm

At: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 17, JP Road, Andheri West

Log on to: @harkat.studios

Cost: Rs 250

Saturday

Find your centre



Pic Courtesy/@ionayoga1

Start your weekend on a peaceful note with a session of yoga with Iona Dudley-Ward and Raahul Choudhary at the turntable.

Time: 10.30 am

At: Olive Bar and Kitchen, Nargis Dutt Road, Khar West

Cost: Rs 3,000 (inclusive of gift bags)

Take the rare route

Ekaa’s new tasting menu has chef Niyati Rao plating some rare dishes such as axone and Myrobalan plum to tickle your taste buds.

At: Kitab Mahal, Azad Maidan, Fort

Call: 9987657989

Cost: Rs 3,799 onwards

Party with your pup

Try this canine meet up with your pup to experience exciting activities, great food and forge new friendships.

Time: 4 pm

At: Vikhroli Social, Eastern Express Highway, Imagine Studio, Vikhroli

Log on to: petfed.org

Cost: Rs 399

Sunday

Climb to the top

If you are tired of the city traffic, then you might as well head out of town for a day-long trek to the 16th century Harihar fort located in the Nashik district. Be prepared for a long day in the midst of mountains. Breathe in the rarefied air 1,120 metre above sea level as you soak in the views of the Sahyadri. It might just be the dose of medicine to destress your mind.

Time: 7 am

Meeting point: Dadar railway station

Log on to: allevents.in

Call: 7718980081

Cost: Rs 1,100 (registered members) Rs 1,200 (new members)

Laugh it out

Sorabh Pant is taking over Navi Mumbai for the Worst Show Ever. Strap in for a hilarious evening filled with tales from the best, worst and weirdest shows in the comedian’s stand-up journey.

Time: 5 pm onwards

At: Hard Rock Cafe, Sector 28, Seawoods Station Road, Nerul East

Log on to: @hrcnavimumbai for more details

