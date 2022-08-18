Indulge in these activities in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Jake and The Juke Box
Thursday
Let’s rock and roll
Groove to a rock music playlist by Jake and The Juke Box while dipping into a delicious menu of dim sums or Madurai mutton ghee roast and a curated cocktail menu.
Time: 12 pm onwards
At: Someplace Else, Jio World Drive, BKC Complex, Bandra East
Log on to: @someplaceelse.mumbai
Call: 7045245183
Friday
Watch a poetic play
This performance of Raindrops on My Window captures the connection between the mundane and transcendent events of life.
Time: 7.30 pm
At: St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts, St Dominic Road, Bandra West
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 350
Soul full cinema
A moment from Dhuin
If you’re in the mood for something cinematic, do not miss this screening of Achal Mishra’s acclaimed indie film, Dhuin.
Time: 7.30 pm
At: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 17, JP Road, Andheri West
Log on to: @harkat.studios
Cost: Rs 250
Saturday
Find your centre
Pic Courtesy/@ionayoga1
Start your weekend on a peaceful note with a session of yoga with Iona Dudley-Ward and Raahul Choudhary at the turntable.
Time: 10.30 am
At: Olive Bar and Kitchen, Nargis Dutt Road, Khar West
Cost: Rs 3,000 (inclusive of gift bags)
Take the rare route
Ekaa’s new tasting menu has chef Niyati Rao plating some rare dishes such as axone and Myrobalan plum to tickle your taste buds.
At: Kitab Mahal, Azad Maidan, Fort
Call: 9987657989
Cost: Rs 3,799 onwards
Party with your pup
Try this canine meet up with your pup to experience exciting activities, great food and forge new friendships.
Time: 4 pm
At: Vikhroli Social, Eastern Express Highway, Imagine Studio, Vikhroli
Log on to: petfed.org
Cost: Rs 399
Sunday
Climb to the top
If you are tired of the city traffic, then you might as well head out of town for a day-long trek to the 16th century Harihar fort located in the Nashik district. Be prepared for a long day in the midst of mountains. Breathe in the rarefied air 1,120 metre above sea level as you soak in the views of the Sahyadri. It might just be the dose of medicine to destress your mind.
Time: 7 am
Meeting point: Dadar railway station
Log on to: allevents.in
Call: 7718980081
Cost: Rs 1,100 (registered members) Rs 1,200 (new members)
Laugh it out
Sorabh Pant is taking over Navi Mumbai for the Worst Show Ever. Strap in for a hilarious evening filled with tales from the best, worst and weirdest shows in the comedian’s stand-up journey.
Time: 5 pm onwards
At: Hard Rock Cafe, Sector 28, Seawoods Station Road, Nerul East
Log on to: @hrcnavimumbai for more details