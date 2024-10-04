Attend this tattoo workshop in Andheri while sipping on some coffee

Ink your story and get your caffeine fix in a lively fusion of flavour and artistry in Andheri

The workshop will include live demonstrations (right) Participants learn how to make various tattoo patterns

This Sunday, immerse yourself in the art of hand-poked tattoos at Ink N Brew, a coffee shop and tattoo studio in the arts and culture hub of Versova. Hosted by Ruchika Sharma and her daughter, Nitanya, this workshop offers a chance to explore a tattooing technique that has been used by Indian tribal communities for centuries.

Explore the idea

The hand-poked tattoo workshop invites participants to discover the intricacies of this age-old craft, which involves creating designs without the use of machines, offering a more organic and intimate experience. “Although hand-poked tattoos are deeply rooted in different Indian tribal cultures, they are still considered taboo in some parts of modern society. We want to change that mindset,” says Sharma. During the workshop, participants will learn the basics of this technique, including using a sterile needle, designing patterns on artificial skin pads, and taking part in live demonstrations on human skin.



Nitanya Sharma and Ruchita Sharma

Sharma, a self-taught artist with a passion for painting and mandala art, has cultivated a space where creativity thrives. Inspired by her own journey into tattoo artistry after her son, Aaryaman had enrolled in a foundation course at Aliens Tattoo School Mumbai, Sharma’s vision was to create an environment where people can embrace their artistic side. “People love getting inked in a cool café setting while sipping on their favourite coffee,” she explains.

Story time

Sharma’s daughter, Nitanya, who leads the workshop, brings her youthful enthusiasm and creativity to the session. “My hand-poke tattooing journey began six months ago when I sought to learn a new skill,” shares Nitanya, “Meeting like-minded attendees at the first session inspired me. It’s incredibly rewarding to see people come together in our café to learn and then create meaningful tattoos on themselves or friends after just one workshop.” Participants will receive hands-on guidance, making this workshop not only an opportunity to learn a new skill but also to connect with others who share a passion for art and self-expression.

ON October 6; 11 am onwards

AT Ink N Brew, shop no 3, Picnic Cottage, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 500