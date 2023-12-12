Peek inside a woman’s mind with this solo play at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

A solo storytelling performance unravels the untapped, multi-layered personality of the mythological Ahalya

A moment from Shereen Saif’s performance at the international festival in Rome

If you seek a journey back in time, immersed in the narrative of a woman portrayed through music and dance, secure front-row seats for Shereen Saif’s latest creation, A Woman’s Mind. This passionate and thought-provoking tale will debut in India this weekend at a space in Byculla. Created and performed by Saif in collaboration with award-winning Welsh storyteller Michael Harvey, the 80-minute-long show uses contemporary storytelling to spotlight Ahalya, a woman who defied the cultural norms of her era.

The narrative revolves around this mythological figure from the epic Ramayana, and is skilfully interpreted by Saif. Through a modern retelling of this ancient tale, she attempts to humanise mythology whilst exploring traditional values in a contemporary world. The performance delves into universal themes of love, loyalty, marriage, morals, desire, deceit, rage, revenge and repentance.

A multi-disciplinary artist, Saif infuses her love for a non-conventional way of storytelling that shines through in this magical and artistic performance. Rooted in classical Indian dance, which she has mastered since the age of 10, Shereen has since then expanded her expertise into theatre and ultimately unravelled her true passion for storytelling. She is a LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art)-certified acting professional with training in Navarasa Saadhana — a unique acting methodology developed by Kutiyattam exponent and scholar, Venu G.

Although the story of A Woman’s Mind is deeply anchored in Indian mythology and culture, Saif aspires to resonate with a global audience. Saif believes this story is universal; she divulges, “It’s about a woman and her desires, and what happened to her when she took certain risks. It is a raw and passionate mythological tale, but with human elements and values that people can resonate with.”

Saif interweaves dance and music to retell an ancient story

The show premiered in Dubai in September 2022. Eager to engage with global audiences, the troupe embarked on a tour, featuring a grand performance at the Mythica International Storytelling Festival in Rome earlier this year. Saif is accompanied by a musical ensemble comprising Ganesh Desai, a renowned Hindustani vocalist, Jagadeesh Kurthkoti, a versatile tabla artiste, flautist Niranjan Hegde and Jogiraj Sikidar, music director of the show. The troupe plans to extend its tour to other parts of India and across the world in the coming year. “This show is for anyone who wants to have an evening of pure human connection,” summarises Saif.



On: December 17; 4 pm onwards

At: Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Veermata Jijabai Udyan, Byculla East

Log on to: insider.in

Entry: Rs 100