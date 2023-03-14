A new podcast dives into Anne Frank’s world through a play and film

A podcast dives into the makings of a 1955 play and its film adaptation based on the story of a 15-year-old Jewish diarist during the Nazi regime

Susan Strasberg as Anne Frank and Joseph Schildkraut as Otto Frank in the 1955 play. Pic courtesy/Getty images

A work of literature that is innocent and yet powerful, The Diary of a Young Girl, not only tugs at the heartstrings but also makes the reader rethink about humanity. The diary entries of Anne Frank — a 15-year-old German-born Jewish girl — that were posthumously released in the form of a book became one of the first written works that provided an insight into the Nazi regime, including the Holocaust that caused the death of millions of Jews in Germany. And to serve as a reminder to the world, a 1955 play based on Frank’s diary won a Pulitzer Prize, and its 1959 film adaptation went on to win three Academy Awards in 1960, among others honours.

The Diary of Anne Frank staged by the University of Arkansas

Both named as The Diary of Anne Frank, the pieces, now of cultural significance, brought to life the reality that Frank and her family experienced for two years. Diving into their making, Forward’s latest podcast, Playing Anne Frank, offers insight through various archival recordings and interviews of the surviving cast members where they share their experience of getting to know the story of the Franks for the first time. “It changed the way that I thought about history, and also the world,” one of the cast members says.

Anne Frank’s original diary. Pics courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

The podcast, hosted by Adam Langer, executive director, Forward, traces the journey of the play and film, right from how the diary was written to how the play became a refuge from tyranny in Russia, Nazi-occupied Europe and America and what the shows meant to the family members of the cast. The seven-episode series, along with two bonus tracks neatly dissects the story, with each episode not only giving an insight into how the play and the film affected the worldview but also their rise to fame.

The serious yet engaging tone of Langer draws in listeners to hear his thoughts. However, the archival recordings are muffled, given they were recorded decades ago. So, high quality earphones are recommended. Overall, the podcast makes for a informative listening experience, especially for literature and history buffs.

Log on to forward.com, Spotify and Apple podcasts