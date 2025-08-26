On International Dog Day, we salute the mostly unseen support system that works behind the scenes to keep Mumbai’s streeties safe, healthy, and well-fed, thereby ensuring a happy ecosystem

Learn to co-exist

My father began feeding strays around my society in Kalyan back in 2020. It was when one of the dogs picked up a contagious disease, that we realised how few resources there were in the neighbourhood. As a Law student, I have been observing the ongoing issue with care. I think it comes down to a lack of empathy.



Regular vaccination of strays can mitigate the risk of diseases. Pics Courteys/Tanishi Masand

Sadly, people view them [strays] as separate from their own societies. Dogs are territorial by nature, so to move them to a faraway shelter complicates matters further. Lack of information and awareness also fans the mistrust further.

Tanishi Masand, animal feeder, founder of Paw Diaries, Kalyan

Education is key

I grew up around animals, and fed them out of passion and love. There has been a change in perception in recent years. People have begun to view indies as ‘dirty’, and want them off the streets in front of their homes. These animals were born, and grew up in these lanes much before we arrived. It always amazes me that indies recognise intent in people, almost instinctively. Moreover, they are part of a natural ecosystem — from preventing the explosion of rodent population to guarding against strangers. The issues stem from a lack of empathy and awareness. But I understand that it cannot be at the cost of human lives. This is where animal lovers have to step in as facilitators and become educators.

Vijay Mohanani, founder, Bombay Animal Rights NGO

Teach empathy

My journey to building the Pawfriend’s QR Code started five years ago when a neighbourhood indie I was feeding went missing. I spent a few weeks in anxiety. Dogs are territorial, but they are vulnerable and terrified when they are lost. The clashes with street dogs often happen because of such incidents. I created the QR Code because it allowed us to track and keep an eye on our indies’ safely, while building a database of the number and species. In fact, Article 51 A (g) of the Constitution states that it is a fundamental duty of every Indian citizen to protect, improve and be compassionate to the natural environment. This includes stray dogs, in your neighbourhood. We have to collectively teach young children the need for empathy towards animals, and also inculcate a love for nature. It is important to teach them the right ways to interact with the animals, and befriend them.

Akshay Ridlan, founder, Pawfriend.in

Stray animals are our responsibility

We have been running a pet ambulance service in Mumbai for the last 20 years. It has been a family enterprise in that way. Caring for the animals, trees, birds and rivers around us is the responsibility of the citizen, and thereby, the government. As human beings, we are animal lovers by nature. I Call them my babies because of their nature. It does not take much to care for an animal. They are simple creatures, but they can be far more loyal than us. Over the years, I have never faced an issue with them. They always recognise when you are offering to help them.

Rahul Pandurang Pashupathe, Trimurti Paws ambulance service

Conduct regular outreach programmes

The issue is a complex one and requires study. The control of population, and their aggression is down to the lack of inoculation and sterilisation. Unfortunately, that has not been happening on a regular basis, and the onus has come on to the animal lovers. A practical solution is for feeders and animal lovers to build a rapport with your Municipal Corporation, or local representatives.

Roshan Pathak, animal rights advisor, PAL Foundation

Solutions from the ground



An indie enjoys its meal

1 If you wish to help, pick a regular feeding time. Once the dogs grow familiar, they will calm down and gather.

2 Coordinate with NGOs, municipal corporations or veterinarians to vaccinate and sterilise strays in your neighbourhood. It prevents the risk of rabies, and will nullify any aggression.

3 Keep an eye out on behavioural patterns and changes, and inform vets or NGOs.

4 Conduct regular outreach programmes in the neighbourhood bringing together animal behaviourists/NGOs, and Municipal Corporations to find common ground.

5 Promote adopting stray dogs. It will ensure rehoming of the strays, and also change perceptions.

6 Coordinate with municipal departments to maintain a database of the indies in your street.

7 Educate children on empathy and kind behaviour.

8 Be aware of NGOs and helplines in your neighbourhood.

Helplines

>> The Welfare of Stray Dogs

Call 8976022838

>> The Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA)

Call 9372787750 (Main office)

>> YODA

Call 8899997704

>> My Shelter for Strays (Badlapur)

Call 9359259447

>> Paw Diaries (Kalyan)

Log on to @teampawdiaries

>> Trimurti Paws Ambulance

Call 9833666616

>> Pawfriends QR Code tags

Log on to pawfriend.in

>> PAL Foundation

Call 8424032020

>> Utkarsh (Bhandup)

Call 8976925958