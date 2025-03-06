This Women’s Day week, we invite five young female eco-warriors from Mumbai to share their motivations and visions for a greener city

Representation pic

International Women's Day 2025: Five female eco-warriors on how Mumbai can be greener

Engage with the young

Nandini Dubey, 22, educator, @nandinii_dube

With everything going the digital route, children in the city are increasingly oblivious to the gifts of nature around them. I was one of them before I started volunteering at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in 2019. Once at a butterfly trail in the park, the children were initially petrified because they thought the butterflies could sting them. They have now grown into teens who are in love with insects. Through my walks focussed on young nature enthusiasts, I am trying to educate people about the fun that lies on the greener side of the city.

My Mumbai mission: Curb overconsumption in the city. Mumbaikars must be mindful of how much, and from where we consume to lift the load off the city’s limited resources.

Smile, by nature

Sandra Pereira, 26, naturalist, @the_jungirl



PIC COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

I never intended to be a naturalist, I simply enjoyed stepping out and sighting birds. Eventually, I decided to make exposure to natural knowledge fun through ecology-themed games, short videos, explainers and co-founded the venture People of The Forest. During one of my trails at Bhandup Pumping Station, a young participant said my off-beat humorous style sparked an interest in them for Mumbai’s native birds. That small win keeps me going.

My Mumbai mission: Reach corporate workers, collegians, teenagers and school-going children to educate them about the city’s green treasures.

Art’s the way

Sefi George, 29, illustrator, @summer_scribbles



A completed piece from the DIY craft kit centred on diverse vulture species

It’s only when you know what exists around you, that you can strive to conserve it. I started sketching and doodling to document the biodiversity in my neighbourhood in Dahisar. Over the years, I broadened my horizons to share informative illustrations about the flora and fauna along the coastlines and in the mountain ranges of Maharashtra, and its neighbouring states. I am currently working on a vulture-themed craft kit for kids to get the young minds talking about diverse vulture species.

My Mumbai mission: Raise awareness about the Coastal Road construction that is slowly leading to deterioration of marine life along the shores.

Plant a change

Saakshi Teckchandani, 25, entrepreneur, @ppaindia



Saakshi Teckchandani (centre) helps children plant a sapling

During the COVID-19 lockdown, I visited Carter Road and saw the mangroves completely submerged in plastic waste. An excellent natural barrier against floods, they were suffocating under layers of plastic waste. That moment ignited my environmental activism. Through tree plantations, beach clean-ups and immersive activities in collaboration with schools and NGOs, my mission has since been to drive sustainable change through community action, awareness, and advocacy. I know the problem is solvable, if only Mumbaikars join hands.

My Mumbai mission: Push for stricter policies around waste management, expand our cleanup teams, and multiply tree plantations to offset the poor AQI.

Rhyme and reason

Madhura Ghane, 27, rapper, @mahig_55

I visited my hometown Waranghusi in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) a few years ago. When I returned to Mumbai after living a slow life among the native birds, thick green covers and clean air, I realised how disconnected with nature we are in the city. In the past two years, I have penned and released tracks like Junglecha Raja and Vikasacha Khul that shed light on how Mumbai’s forests are facing the brunt of the city’s infrastructural development frenzy.

My Mumbai mission: Put the spotlight on green covers like the Aarey Forest, where the Adivasi community continues to fight for their rights.