Instagram has new features for its reels and here's what you need to know about it

There’s a cool new feature on Instagram that might shake up the way we ‘reel’. Imagine this, you’ve just nailed a snazzy new dance routine or crafted a hilarious short skit for your followers. But before you hit the ‘Post’ button, wouldn’t it be great to get a thumbs up from your friends first? Instagram is testing a new feature that would allow users to gain feedback on unpublished reels.

The two exciting features in the testing-phase are aimed at refining your reels before they hit the public eye. Draft sharing with friends allows you to send a sneak peek of your work-in-progress reel to your buddies right within the app. No more taking screenshots and sending via DMs — now it’s seamless and in-app. Your friends can watch, react, and provide feedback while knowing they’re part of your creative process. At the same time, they won’t be able to share the preview; this will avoid leaking your new content.

Ever wondered how your latest reel might land with an audience that’s not already on your team? The second feature allows you to test the waters with a select group of non-followers. It’s a test drive for your content, where you can gauge reactions, tweak your approach, and perhaps even gain a few unexpected fans along the way.

These features are designed to elevate your content game, by gathering feedback early on and polishing those rough edges. It can turn out to be a game-changer for some, while for others, it may end up being a disappointment due to differing tastes, or unexpected reactions from test audiences, which could lead to misinterpretations from those unfamiliar with a creator’s style. Sharing drafts within the app could raise privacy concerns, as the content could still be leaked through screenshots. Feedback from friends might lack critical objectivity. At the same time, relying on and experimenting with non-followers could confuse algorithms, thereby potentially affecting content reach and engagement metrics.

You can hold onto your hashtags; Instagram hasn’t spilled the beans on whether these features will be universally rolled out just yet. For now, think of it as a sneak peek into the future where feedback is easy, and awkward post-regret is a thing of the past.

Will it work?

It is going to add convenience in the process of reel-sharing and feedback, due to its in-app features. Now, instead of sharing it from an editing app, it will be way easier to do it via Instagram itself. Sharing it with non-followers is a relatively new aspect that can help creators, but I feel I would like to keep it natural, without having to test or reveal my content.

Prannay Joshi, content creator