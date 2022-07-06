Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC assures immediate work to prevent waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Original campaigners kickstart new online petition to save Aarey
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy spells likely today, says IMD
Mumbai records 659 new Covid-19 cases as TPR rises to 8 per cent
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Heres how you can keep your pets happy safe during Mumbai rains

Here's how you can keep your pets happy, safe during Mumbai rains

Updated on: 06 July,2022 11:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

As Mumbai rains get into heavy mode, a pet therapist and a veterinarian tell us the best ways to keep your little ones happy and safe in the rough weather

Here's how you can keep your pets happy, safe during Mumbai rains

Representative Image


Tick the issue: IT is difficult to do pest control and it is ineffective due to the weather. Use a natural repellent, which suits your pets.

Potty training: Incessant rainy days can wash out  your daily walks. But if pets hold their urine, they can suffer a UTI (Urinary Tract Infection). Train them to use the loo. Keep toys and puzzles handy to stimulate their mind and expend the pent-up energy when indoors.





Invest in pet apparel: Dogs might walk like astronauts in their raincoats, but the clothing helps. Train them to get comfortable from a young age using treats. It can solve half of your problems.

Radhika Nair, co-founder and psychotherapist, Dear Oliver Therapy Services

Vaccinate: With the change in weather, we see viral infections going up. As pet parents, ensure that your pups are vaccinated before taking them outdoors. Regularise and update their tick protection. For dogs, feet protection is important. Use doggie shoes when you take them out for walks, even on non-rainy days.

Dry and safe: In humid and wet weather, pets need to stay dry. Ensure you dry their fur off well after every walk to prevent infections or rashes. When petting dogs, feel for rashes and ticks under the fur or cuts in their paws and toes.

Maintain hygiene: Cats can be homebodies, but they will catch infections or parasites by licking or playing with your dirty or soggy footwear. Maintain hygiene when you feed your pets, and keep shoes out of their reach.

Dr Michelle Simoes, head vet, Pupperazy Pet Services

mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK