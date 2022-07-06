Here's how you can keep your pets happy, safe during Mumbai rains

As Mumbai rains get into heavy mode, a pet therapist and a veterinarian tell us the best ways to keep your little ones happy and safe in the rough weather

Representative Image

Tick the issue: IT is difficult to do pest control and it is ineffective due to the weather. Use a natural repellent, which suits your pets.

Potty training: Incessant rainy days can wash out your daily walks. But if pets hold their urine, they can suffer a UTI (Urinary Tract Infection). Train them to use the loo. Keep toys and puzzles handy to stimulate their mind and expend the pent-up energy when indoors.

Invest in pet apparel: Dogs might walk like astronauts in their raincoats, but the clothing helps. Train them to get comfortable from a young age using treats. It can solve half of your problems.

Radhika Nair, co-founder and psychotherapist, Dear Oliver Therapy Services

Vaccinate: With the change in weather, we see viral infections going up. As pet parents, ensure that your pups are vaccinated before taking them outdoors. Regularise and update their tick protection. For dogs, feet protection is important. Use doggie shoes when you take them out for walks, even on non-rainy days.

Dry and safe: In humid and wet weather, pets need to stay dry. Ensure you dry their fur off well after every walk to prevent infections or rashes. When petting dogs, feel for rashes and ticks under the fur or cuts in their paws and toes.

Maintain hygiene: Cats can be homebodies, but they will catch infections or parasites by licking or playing with your dirty or soggy footwear. Maintain hygiene when you feed your pets, and keep shoes out of their reach.

Dr Michelle Simoes, head vet, Pupperazy Pet Services