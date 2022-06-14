It’s cartoon time

Sign up for a fun online workshop that teaches you how to sketch animal cartoons, and get some tips on how to pick up this skill with ease

Cartoons by contemporary impressionist Sai Priya Mahajan

Are you a cartooning enthusiast who finds it tough to get the right mentorship? Sai Priya Mahajan, a contemporary impressionist, has crafted the ideal workshop for you. The workshop will give you a head start in learning to create professional-looking cartoons without any special tools or prior knowledge. It will teach you how to make basic cartoon sketches and then turn them into cartoon characters.

A canvas workshop by the artist in session

Mahajan, an engineering graduate from IIT Bombay, has previously won the Outstanding Watercolor Award at the Boldbrush Contest. “Cartooning is a fun way to discover your creative and expressive side. One doesn’t have to be good at drawing to try their hand at cartooning. An interest in emotions and characters is enough to get you started,” shares the 33-year-old.

Sai Priya Mahajan

For the past three years, she has been sharing the joy of painting by conducting painting parties and art workshops. At the beginning of the pandemic, she offered free online art parties every day for over two months, which saw great participation from art lovers. She shares, “Together we found solace and strength through creating art. I feel extremely grateful for the opportunity as it helped me stay sane, connect with fellow art lovers, and learn many new art forms.”

Mahajan is also part of several art associations, including the International Watercolor Society, and is a lifetime member of the Art Society of India. “I believe in the pursuit of dreams and living life without regrets. After graduation and a stint in the startup world, I rekindled my love for the arts, and exhibited both in India as well as internationally. Cartooning can be fun and doesn’t require precise drawing. A basic understanding and interest in emotions, characters, wit, and satire is all one needs,” she explains.

On July 16; 2 pm onwards

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 900

Tips for upcoming cartoonists

. Look around you for characters, emotions, and reactions.

. There is no correct way to illustrate, so find your own inspiration.

. Practise, practise, and practise.