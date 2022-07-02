An exhibition on irrational fears in Mumbai this weekend

An octogenarian’s maiden solo exhibit at a SoBo gallery captures visuals of irrational phobias created over a span of six decades

Philophobia or fear of love

Over centuries, insecurity, hunger and even madness has spurred great artists to create masterpieces that outlive them. Yet, there are few who have sought to visualise irrational fears or phobias like Dinshaw Mogrelia in his works that are now being exhibited at the Jehangir Art gallery.



Rhabdophobia or fear of magic. Pics Courtesy/Dinshaw Mogrelia

The 83-year-old artist found his passion as a young boy looking to outdo his brother. “I decided that I am going to do a much better job than any of my siblings. That was the first step in my journey,” he says. After graduating from Sir JJ School of Art in 1964, he would work on his ideas in his spare time from work as a visual and creative designer in advertising.

Mogrelia admits he suffered from anxiety and several fears himself. As a coping mechanism, he would scribble, sketch and draw. While he discarded most as rough work, he would return to some of them again over the years. “Over time, I developed a certain style; a certain expression,” he claims.



Dinshaw Mogrelia

The exhibition includes 120 works, developed over six decades, and an installation on merinthophobia — the fear of being tied up. “Phobias are irrational fears. My creations should help people see the phobias for what they are — a product of your mind.” The artist states that visitors are attracted to different paintings for different reasons.

With plenty of time at hand and a vast repertoire, the octogenarian is not done. “This is a collection of my interpretations of phobias. While there are 120 paintings, there are many more phobias out there. The job is not done yet,” he emphasises.

Till: July 4; 11 am to 7 pm

At: Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kalaghoda