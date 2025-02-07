Jane Austen's 250th birth anniversary: Follow this guide to explore her life and literary works

This year marks the 250th birth anniversary of Jane Austen, one of the greatest English novelists of the late 18th and early 19th centuries. We celebrate her oeuvre through our favourite characters and some cool reccos

A portrait of Jane Austen. Pics Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Our Fave Characters From Novels

. Fanny Price-Mansfield Park: The author is best remembered for her bold, witty heroines like Lizzie Bennet, a rarity at the time, but one of Austen’s best qualities is in character range. Often overlooked because of her quiet demeanour, Fanny Price grows up in a dysfunctional family. She’s sent off to Mansfield by her mother when she’s 10, and lives with the Bertrams who mistreat her. Her inner life is central to the novel, as is her freedom.

. Lady Russell-Persuasion: When Anne Elliot’s mother passes away, Lady Russell, her godmother, steps in to play a significant role in her life, acting as her adviser and confidante. She loves Anne and helps her father, Sir Walter Elliot, during financial distress. Much like the mothers in Austen’s other novels, Lady Russell isn’t free from flaws, and talks Anne out of marrying the man she loves.

The late Alan Rickman as Colonel Brandon. Pics Courtesy/YouTube

. Colonel Brandon-Sense and Sensibility: From the beginning, we notice Colonel Brandon’s attention towards Marianne and his respect for her music. His love for her is selfless; when he finds out she is in love with Willoughby, he steps back and respects her choice. His masculinity is gentle. Marianne finds Brandon dull initially, calling him “an absolute old bachelor”, but slowly discovers a deeper complexity within him.

. Isabella Thorpe from Northanger Abbey: Isabella isn’t the protagonist, but she’s one of the most colourful of Austen’s characters. She befriends Catherine Morland, the heroine of the novel, and in her effort to marry a man of higher social status, creates many problems. She ends up being deceitful to Catherine, and harbours no remorse for her manipulative behaviour. Her villainy makes her unlikeable, but by writing such characters well, Austen adds drama and tension to her plots.

Listen

. The Thing About Austen podcast: The podcast picks up instances from the novel like white soup on the menu, Mrs Dashwood’s obsession with linen, gentlemen’s clubs, etc., to unpack what these meant at the time. The hosts make cool observations about events and characters, and invite guests who are contributors to the adaptations or scholars in the subject.

A portrait of Jane Austen. Pics Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

. A Jane Austen Year: A podcast by those who work in the Austen House in Hampshire, this is a brand-new monthly chat, with only two episodes out so far. The hosts observe objects from the house, and share fascinating details about these — from the miniature portrait of Tom Lefroy, her early lover, to a close friend Martha Lloyd’s household book with remedies.

Pride and Prejudice is one of the most popular titles

Watch

Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet in Sense and Sensbility



. Sense and Sensibility (1995): Starring Emma Thompson as Elinor Dashwood and Kate Winslet as Marianne, with Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman playing their suitors, this film is one of the finest adaptations of the book. Thompson wrote the Academy award-winning screenplay, and the film follows the story of the Dashwood sisters and their lives in Barton Cottage, England.

. Pride and Prejudice (2005): Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, two famous Austen characters, make their way into this adaptation, starring Keira Knightley, Judi Dench, and Matthew Macfadyen. The film is an essential watch for Austen readers who are looking for captivating performances. Also check out the 1995 TV adaptation of the novel.

Coming Soon: Look out for a 4-part BBC Series called Miss Austen (2025), based on the life of Cassandra Austen, Jane’s sister.

The Austen House in Hampshire

Shop

. Recipe book: Tea with Austen by Pen Vogler: Try these recipes of goodies picked up from Austenian letters and novels. The delights range from buttered apple tarts to gingerbread, plum cake, cookies, Sally Lunn buns, and muffins. Give your loved ones some tea-time treats.

. Sign up for this newsletter: The Austen Connection: Here’s a newsletter that looks at the author from a modern lens and understands how the novels connect to us today. They’re currently hosting an all year long read-along to celebrate the author. Join in this Sunday as they begin with the posthumously published novel, Northanger Abbey.

. Jane Austen – A Card and Trivia Game: With 52 illustrated cards, this consists of different mini-games within. Since a side of it has illustrations, one can play it as a memory game (like Snap) or a trivia-based game with questions from the novels, or challenges that will prod you to know Austen better.

Also check out

Tote bags

Jane Austen - themed tshirt

