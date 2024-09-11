Exploring nature in Kaasavpathi Kida through the eyes of a Mumbai middle-schooler

Yuvan Aves brings to life the journey of a dreamy-eyed boy’s explorations of nature in Kaasavpathi Kida. We reach out to a middle-schooler to tap into the experience

Tortoiseshell beetle

To be locked inside school on a beautiful, sunny day is never easy. The buzzing creative minds of children will always find a way to escape. Naturally, the story of Rohit and his adventures in nature was something Vidhisha Pingulkar found fascinating. The 11-year old Prabhadevi resident spent hours poring over Yuvan Ave’s The Tortoiseshell Beetle, translated to Marathi as Kaasavpathi Kida by Mrinalinee Vanarase.

Vidhisha Pingulkar reads the book at her Prabhadevi residence

The story delves into a few moments from the life of Rohit, a young school-boy, whose wandering mind discovers a new world outside his classroom. Guided by his teacher, Sudha, Rohit ventures into the world of ants, frogs, birds and the titular tortoiseshell beetle.

“I really liked how the story talks about Rohit and his curiosity towards nature,” Pingulkar tells us. While an avid reader, she was delighted to read the story in Marathi — her mother tongue. “I don’t always find such books in Marathi. I liked the simple art work, too. It showed Rohit’s journey and expressions so well,” she says.



Rohit in an illustration from the book. Illustration Courtesy/Reshu Singh

The illustrations by Reshu Singh were one of the main reasons for Pingulkar’s interest. She admits, “The artwork and illustrations drove me to read the book. I enjoyed learning about how Rohit’s wandering curiosity leads him to discover the tortoiseshell beetle. The story teaches us so much about the need to be aware and curious about nature. We must not be locked inside rooms. It is always good to admire the beauty of nature and the many creatures that live in it,” she points out.

Kaasavpathi Kida

AGE GROUP: Above 4 years

TYPE: Books

PRICE: Rs 80

RATING: 3/4

LOG ON: prathambook.org