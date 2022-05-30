Just breathe

Learn to care for emotional health at an upcoming workshop

Representative Image

Emotions always play a key role in shaping our lives, and we wouldn’t want our negative thoughts to get the better of us. It is better to deal with these concerns before they take a toll on our emotional and physical well-being. Health and wellness expert Parul Khurana’s online session, Heal Your Emotions, offers to create a safe space for you to maintain your emotional health, by just using your breath.



Parul Khurana

“It is totally normal to face negative emotions. As children, we all went through these emotions, but they never affected our well-being. After growing up, these sentiments take away our energy, clarity of mind and time, and drain us,” Khurana explains. She believes this is when we need tools to heal ourselves so we can go back to our childlike nature, and our breath is the most powerful yet neglected tool.

At the session, she will demonstrate breathing techniques for emotional wellbeing. “When we are angry, our breath is usually short and shallow, whereas when we are sad, our breath is slower. Our breath is linked to emotions, and investing in some breathing exercises can bring emotional balance,” she signs off.

Till: June 27, every Monday; 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm

Log on to: insider.in