Transform your look anywhere with this all-in-one fashion emergency kit

Mumbai’s erratic weather — currently a curious mélange of pre-monsoon showers, sweltering humidity and spurts of bright sunshine — makes it difficult to look (and feel) put together, especially if there’s a long commute involved. And if you, like us, are a fan of heading to your after-office engagements directly from the workplace but are concerned about looking too frazzled or worn out, this piece is for you. Experts suggest investing in a handy emergency kit that includes a little bit of everything you need to overhaul your look or for quick fixes on the go.



Drishya Bhagyanath

All the essentials

Make-up artist Drishya Bhagyanath recommends stocking up on multitasking products, including a lip tint that also multitasks as a blush and can be used on your eyelids in a pinch. This, she says, can be used to create fresh monochrome looks. Other must-haves include a cushion foundation that is easy to carry with you and apply, and a concealer for spot touch-ups. “If you are looking for a more dramatic eye look, invest in eyeshadow sticks — these are mess free, easy to apply and come in a variety of shades. Don’t forget a mascara to add more depth to the look. Mascara can even be used on your brows, saving you valuable space in your bag,” she suggests. No matter how many products you carry in your emergency kit, make sure they’re travel-sized or miniature versions of your favourite full-sized products. Finally, carry a setting spray to lock in your look so it doesn’t smudge and lasts you all day.

No bad hair days

“It’s best to style your hair in the morning, before you leave home, to avoid last-minute hassles. Accessories such as barrettes or clips can be used to quickly dress up your hair. I would also recommend using a texture spray or powder for volume in case your hair loses volume through the day and looks flat, or a serum to help control frizz,” says Bhagyanath. For a slicker hairstyle that works best for sophisticated evening events, she advises using hair taming products like a wax stick. If your hair feels too greasy and heavy, she asks that you swipe it up in a sleek bun.

Fresh on the go

Tick off this checklist to make sure you’re covered:

>> Adhesive buttons

>> Fashion tape and hem tape

>> Safety pins

>> Stain-removing wipes

>> Sweat pads

>> Nail file

>> Blister pads

>> Earring backs

>> Wet wipes and tissues

>> Nipple pasties

>> Pre-threaded needles

>> Shoe-shine sponge

Courtesy: Greeshma Thampi, image consultant