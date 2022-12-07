Here is a curated list of all-natural and vegan make-up products

The market for all-natural and vegan make-up products is booming as more people opt for a healthier and sustainable approach to beauty. We’ve curated a list of items that should make it to your vanity kit

Vegan and good for you

On the colour wheel

With seven shades including mauves, pinks and reds, Ras Luxury Oil’s Oh-So-Luxe tinted liquid lip balm is non-sticky, vegan, toxin-free and uses plant-based ingredients wherever possible. This includes sweet almond oil, kokum butter, vegetable glycerin and jojoba oil for added moisturisation.

Log on to: rasluxuryoils.com

Cost: Rs 818 (after discount)

Under the sun

It’s not advisable to leave the house without sunscreen. And if you’re looking for a vegan variant, opt for Pilgrim’s Squalane Ultra Matte Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ that is sulphate and paraben-free.

Log on to: discoverpilgrim.com

Cost: Rs 700

Bold and beautiful

The Hybrid Mascara from Ruby Organics is made using natural alternatives wherever possible. The black pigment is obtained from vegetable carbon. It’s vegan, and also free from petrochemical and paraben.

Log on to: rubysorganics.in

Cost: Rs 800

All-natural: All for you

Natural perfume

Manithee’s solid perfume moisturises the skin with natural ingredients such candelilla wax, kokum butter, mango butter, licorice extract, lemon extract, sunflower oil, and hemp seed oil.

Log on to: manithee.com

Cost: Rs 300

Moisture-boosting

Most natural tints are used on lips, cheeks and eyelids. This one from Kaumudi comes in 10 shades including hues of orange, brown, pink, red and a natural shade. It’s made with A2 ghee, virgin coconut oil, almond oil, castor oil, unrefined shea butter, unrefined cocoa butter, beeswax, rose Damascena essential oil, saffron essential oil, and naturally derived minerals for the tint.

Log on to: satwanaturals.com

Cost Rs 195 (after discount)

Hydrating touch

We have been using the lip and cheek tint from SaltPetre for a while now. This hydrating and moisturising balm is the only one in our kit that tackles heavily chapped lips quickly. It’s handcrafted with a blend of beeswax, cold-pressed plant and vegetable oils, and food-grade flavour and colour. It’s also free from sulphates, parabens and mineral oil. The rose and beetroot tint are our two current favourites.

Log on to: iamsaltpetre.com

Cost: Rs 475

Why go natural?

Neha Ahuja, an Ayurveda expert and founder of Kaashi Wellness, expounds on the benefits of using makeup made from natural ingredients. Along with a range of skincare products, they offer a make-up remover called Klean with natural ingredients such as apricot oil and rosewater that makes a perfect addition to your clean beauty kit.



Neha Ahuja

>> Natural make-up allows your skin to breathe despite a layer of tinted moisturisers, powder blush and cheek tints as these ingredients are extremely gentle on our skin. If you reside in polluted cities, it is essential to choose breathable products.

>> Ingredients used are natural and include non-carcinogenic pigments, reducing the risk of cancer. They also reduce the risk of pigmentation and skin allergies.

>> Such products also provide natural hydration and glow because of the ingredient composition and by boosting cellular function. The natural minerals generally provide a certain level of sun protection as well. Natural makeup made with flowers and natural clay are rich in antioxidants like Vitamin C. Long-term effects can include better moisturisation for the skin, cell regeneration and an overall healthier skin.

>> Parabens, chemicals and artificial fragrances can have long-term effects on the skin, which can be avoided by using natural products. Such products do not hamper skin structure since they use ingredients that are naturally present in the skin.

