Kumud Mishra's Golden Jubilee will take you to 1970s Hindi cinema with satire

Updated on: 22 August,2022 10:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

An upcoming musical falls back on literature to look at the golden era of cinema through the lens of satire

A moment from the musical, Golden Jubilee. Pic courtesy/D For Drama


There's hardly any emotion that can’t be conjured in a song from mainstream Hindi cinema. Despite its proclivity for the flowers-snuggling epithet for physical intimacy, Hindi films initiated a cluster of communities to a nearly objective aspiration — of living the dream. Plot lines might have diversified from a rich villainous father standing in the way of his daughter’s love, but the token of dream fulfilment still attracts us to the silver screen in hordes. Golden Jubilee, a musical play based on author Harishankar Parsai’s story, Ek Film Katha, looks back at films made during the 1970s with a hint of caricature.


Production company D for Drama is premiering the play as part of the celebrations for their 10th anniversary. Director-creator Kumud Mishra shares, “We have grown up watching the popular films of those times. The films made us aware of larger-than-life moments, the impact of a Parsi rangmanch and that of melodrama. They formulate nostalgia. The past two years have given us enough cause for concern. Everybody has suffered in some measure. In that context, we wanted to present something that can make the audience smile.”   

Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Nayyar
Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Nayyar


Saurabh Nayyar, who has written the script of the play and its songs, too, recounts the repetitive but familiar storyline of most movies in the ’60s and ’70s. “A poor girl falling in love with a rich boy, and a brute posing difficulties in their togetherness — that constituted the basics. Actors knew what they were working towards. Their reactions would be exaggerated, but they delivered with utmost conviction.” Nayyar points out that in their adaptation, the truth of these Hindi film stars have been retained through humorous — not intense — situations. “The songs add to the overall effect of the play. They are woven into the dialogues,” he signs off.

On Today and tomorrow; 6 pm and 9 pm 
At Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 180 onwards

