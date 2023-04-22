Attend this discussion about the importance, challenges of preserving Mumbai's heritage

Join in on a talk that discusses the importance and challenges of preserving the cultural heritage of Mumbai’s historic neighbourhoods

Untitled, From Within series, 2022. Pic Courtesy/Keenan Pereira

The new week begins with an event offering a second glance at homes, colonies, and lanes that house living histories and memories. We’re not gathering in the name of nostalgia but to highlight the importance of preserving the city’s cultural heritage. The event — Many Stories to Multi-Storeys by Mumbai Research Centre, Asiatic Society of Mumbai, and Centre for Heritage Management (CHM) at Ahmedabad University — brings together archaeologist, historian and cultural heritage consultant Dr André Baptista, conservation architect Kirtida Unwalla, and cultural theorist and visual historian Dr Kaiwan Mehta in conversation with the director, CHM, Ahmedabad University, Dr Neel Kamal Chapagain for a panel discussion that explores Mumbai’s rapid urban development and threats to its cultural heritage.

Dr Chapagain tells us, “We will speak about practices in urban heritage management. The conversation will be centred around Khotachiwadi and how from resident to municipality initiatives and collaboration with different stakeholders, this historic neighbourhood has retained its identity for residents. The session will also look at how such initiatives can be integrated into educational programmes.” In this context, the discussion will use Khotachiwadi as a case study to trace methods and challenges in preserving the heritage of a locality not just in tangible but also intangible forms of culture, for learnings that can be applied to other historic neighbourhoods across India. “We will look at preserving these historic neighbourhoods not at a museum but as a place of living heritage,” he notes.

Dr Andre Baptista and Dr Neel Kamal Chapagain

Along with Khotachiwadi’s history, context of the space in relation to Mumbai’s urbanisation, preservation in the face of changing demographics, and ideas of adaptive reuse, Dr Baptista adds, “I will also highlight the histories of six families from Khotachiwadi which will add relevance to a heritage space in its sociological, anthropological, historical and architectural sense.” He continues that one doesn’t need complete archives to build stories and understand the cultural histories of a locality. A blend of oral histories, memories, traditions, and archival material objects will help. Through this talk, he hopes audience members go back and look into their local histories.

Dr Baptista puts things into perspective while pointing out to the photograph (see left). He reveals how it captures the essence of the talk, “To be able to ride your bicycle in the middle of a street while growing up, have your own personal identity formed in the space, and then to have it reasserted every time you walk through that street is important for a resident of any locality.”

On April 24, 5 pm to 7 pm

At Durbar Hall, The Asiatic Society of Mumbai, Fort.

Log on to facebook.com/AsiaticMumbai

Free