Visit this exhibition in Mumbai to check out khadi products by local artisans

Gram Sewa Manda will rekindle your love for Khadi with an exhibition by local artisans of Wardha
Gram Sewa Mandal, a grassroots organisation established in 1934 by Vinoba Bhave, will rekindle your love for Khadi with an exhibition of handmade bags, shirts, and kurtas handcrafted by local artisans of Wardha.
TILL October 8
AT Mani Bhavan, Gamdevi.
