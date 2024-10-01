Breaking News
Visit this exhibition in Mumbai to check out khadi products by local artisans

Updated on: 02 October,2024 09:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Gram Sewa Manda will rekindle your love for Khadi with an exhibition by local artisans of Wardha

Visit this exhibition in Mumbai to check out khadi products by local artisans

Gram Sewa Mandal, a grassroots organisation established in 1934 by Vinoba Bhave, will rekindle your love for Khadi with an exhibition of handmade bags, shirts, and kurtas handcrafted by local artisans of Wardha.


TILL October 8
AT Mani Bhavan, Gamdevi.



