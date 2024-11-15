Bandra beyond cafés: Explore the area's kirana connections

For a suburb that’s synonymous with its swish cafés and supermarts, its legacy grocery stores are a cool contradiction

Neelam Foodland in Bandra. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Walking Bandra’s buzzy Veronica Road one evening, this writer witnessed a revelatory interaction: a man stuck his head through the window of a villa to ask an attendant at a nondescript grocery store to send a milk packet for his evening tea. As the duo discussed how this request could be accommodated, it struck us that despite Bandra’s ascent into the stratosphere of the city’s cool, its provision stores have survived the onslaught of e-commerce, to command a loyal patronage. Here are a few landmarks that have become an indispensable part of the quotidian routine.

Growing up together

Established by Kutchi businessman, Nanji Shah — a transplant from Gujarat — in 1980, Neelam Foodland is a landmark. Usha Mahendra Jain, a 57-year-old homemaker who lives a few blocks away from the store, says, “We have been shopping from Neelam almost exclusively for 30 years now, and will continue to be loyal customers. They are like my go-to family store. In case of emergencies, they even deliver groceries to my home, which makes life much easier. They are a trusted store. The owner, staff and us — we have watched each other grow. Jain speaks fondly of Neelam’s progression from a small kirana store to a name that’s now known globally. “The store has grown in terms of products and also their quality of food. For many students and young professionals travelling abroad, shopping for ready-to-eat items is almost a rite of passage. In fact, when my daughter Vinanti went to the UK for her higher education, I packed ready-to-eat chole, rajma, dal makhani, jeera bhakris, banana chips, khakras, and even snacks like croutons. The staff is well-versed with such requests and will package the items accordingly. For my daughter, it was a special taste of home, even when she was miles away,” she continues.

AT Neelam Foodland, 1st, 5,6,7 Tanna Kutir, 17th Road, Khar Danda.

CALL 9930012320

An aisle in Mount Mary Stores

Mini wonder mart

Now run by the second-generation, this small but well-stocked store is modelled along a mini-mart, with the exception of smiling staff who remember you from past visits and an ever-expanding repertoire of products. From pet food to organic tofu to baking supplies to a modest assortment of fresh vegetables, the store stays abreast with the changing times by offering excellent deals on clearance products and even collaborates with local residents for fresh East Indian snacks. But, as is the Bandra way, you can expect the shutters to be closed for a leisurely siesta in the afternoons and at 9 pm every evening.

AT Mount Mary Society Stores, Shop No 1, Anthliz Apartment, John Baptist Road, Bandra West.

CALL 26406042

Treasure hunt

A briskly-run store that has also expanded to accommodate a small beauty counter, Patel is the type of place you enter for a bag of rice, and leave armed with cut and prepared fruit and perhaps a puri-bhaji snack. The layout is a mish-mash, which makes shopping here akin to a treasure hunt of sorts. Pooja Sachdev, a Mount Mary resident in her late 40s, praises the fresh and high-quality products and says she has been shopping from the store since her early childhood. “Of course, there are days when we will just order what we need from a grocery delivery app but our weekly shopping runs are always at Patel. You invariably find everything you need and are sometimes surprised by the sheer variety of products they store,” she exclaims.

AT Patel Provision Stores, 100A, Hill Road, near Mehboob Studio, Bandra West.

CALL 9820395783

Local is cool

Despite its location on one of Bandra’s busiest streets, this store holds on to its unlit signage, which makes it virtually invisible after dark. This could mean only two things: the store is renowned enough to not need to proclaim its existence or that the bulk of its business occurs in daylight hours. In the case of Mahima, both are true. The store is busiest around 9 am, when neighbourhood residents throng for freshly-made and packaged meals that range from dosa to chawli-roti combinations. Invariably, these goodies run out by 10 am. But then, you can also stop by for Mangalorean packaged masalas, chips, laddoos and plantains — regulars swear by the authenticity and the very reasonable pricing.

AT Mahima Mangalore Stores, 45, Hill Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.

CALL 26400661