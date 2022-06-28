Camp by Pawna lake this weekend

Make the most of your weekend by camping at this serene location

Pawna lake

Camp by the Pawna lake, which is ideal for an exciting end-of-the-week getaway from the city. Enjoy the lakeside view at its best from this unexplored location, situated approximately 15 km from Lonavala. It’s ideal for a weekend to switch off and unwind. Participate in some fun activities with your family and friends, enjoy hot food or simply head to the lake for a quick dip.

On July 2; 4 pm

At Pawna Lake, Thakursai, Ajivali Road, Lonavala.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 600 onwards