Camp by Pawna lake this weekend

Updated on: 28 June,2022 10:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Make the most of your weekend by camping at this serene location

Pawna lake


Camp by the Pawna lake, which is ideal for an exciting end-of-the-week getaway from the city. Enjoy the lakeside view at its best from this unexplored location, situated approximately 15 km from Lonavala. It’s ideal for a weekend to switch off and unwind. Participate in some fun activities with your family and friends, enjoy hot food or simply head to the lake for a quick dip.

On July 2; 4 pm
At Pawna Lake, Thakursai, Ajivali Road, Lonavala.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 600 onwards





