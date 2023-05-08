Experts reveal leadership traits that a long-standing leader must possess

As the saga of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s resignation draws to a close, we speak to experts to understand the attributes for longevity and popularity in a leader

NCP president Sharad Pawar meets party workers and supporters at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai after announcing his decision to resign from politics. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

It took a week for the situation to be resolved, but by the end, the octogenarian Sharad Pawar had proven why he is one of the biggest names in India’s politics. Having announced his resignation as chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on May 2, Pawar rolled back the decision after it was rejected by the party panel on May 5.

“Considering the appeals made by all of you and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire,” he said during his speech in Mumbai.

Yet, it is known that Pawar will set into motion a succession plan. It marks a new stage for his career that has lasted over five decades. In a volatile political, corporate or social environment, what goes into the making of a long-standing leader?

Balancing the waves

Professor Geetanjoy Sahu, School of Habitat Studies at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), remarks, “Leadership must have adaptability, maintain a balance and cultivate a second rung of leadership based on performances and initiatives.”



Pointing to Pawar’s ability to keep everyone in line, he says, “They [such leaders] remain in power or relevance because of their ability to retain support from different quarters while understanding the shifts of power.” Drawing a parallel to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s popularity in a newly Independent India, Sahu notes, “The ability to keep all sections of the party functioning, and maintaining a balance has been Pawar’s skill.”

This ability to adapt is pivotal, says Rhea Punjabi, corporate trainer and career coach. “Good leaders are not rigid. They are adaptable. They have strategies and vision in place, but are flexible enough to change the path if need be, for the betterment of the organisation,” she notes.

This requires more than nous. It needs a student mentality, says Shweta Powar, founder of the PR firm, Aria Communication. “To navigate the ever-increasing uncertain nature of the corporate world a leader should change his mindset from a know-it-all to learn-it-all,” she says.

Web of connections

While adaptability has its advantages, politics as well as business enterprises rely on public perception as well. This comes down to the ability to persuade and understand people. Sahu notes, “There are always unlimited demands and limited resources, but how a democratic leader accommodates and negotiates the interests of the weakest link defines them.” This is not just applicable to the case of politicians like Pawar, but also in business. Rich Dad, Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki called this skill ‘the key to success.’



Narendra Goidani, founder and management coach at Life School says, “Without a network, longevity is impossible. It comes through two facets — an outside network and a support system on the inside.” Noting Pawar’s ability to stitch together people with disparate ideologies, Goidani says, “The ability to persuade people to do something they might dislike is an extraordinary quality. It is a product of both charisma and experience.” This, he says, explains the ripples across the national stage caused by Pawar’s announcement.

Keep it steady

Longevity also has other advantages. It ensures stability and continuation of plans, says Powar. “Longevity does play an important role in leadership because the credibility and value has been built over time. This creates faith amongst the people, the team and stakeholders.” No surprise then that it was the NCP cadre who led the protests to convince Pawar to revoke his sudden resignation.



There are disadvantages, too. Punjabi notes that too long a tenure can make it difficult to dissociate the leader from the brand. “The flipside is that it limits new ideas and change,” she says. This is why mentoring new talent and ensuring a succession plan is important, the experts believe.

Transition of power

This transition depends on the support team within. “They cannot be yes men. They have the right to debate with the leader. Allowing them that freedom is also an important quality of leadership.”

This quality is often missing in Indian politics. Sahu agrees saying, “Whether it is the fall of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu post J Jayalalithaa, or the stagnation of other regional parties, few parties strike the right balance in allowing transition of power to a second rung.” Goidani says that we could learn from Francis Ford Coppola’s classic film series, The Godfather. “It is the perfect example of how a leader knows when to step back and nurture a new leader.”

In the end, it all comes down to contribution. For Punjabi, it is up to the leader to evaluate their role and value in the team. “If they feel they are losing touch with trends, they should think about a switch.” With a battle-hardened veteran like Sharad Pawar, one can never know when that moment is.