Lean, mean time machines: Exude timeless sophistication with these watch styling trends

(Right) Ryan Gosling sports a bejewelled statement watch

Bigger isn’t always better, at least not as far as watch trends go. In push back against super-sized cases and chunky straps, skinny and almost dainty watches are currently dominating men’s wrists across the world. Sported by the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Ryan Gosling and Rami Malek, these watches are said to evoke a sense of timeless sophistication. The meticulous attention to detail and exquisite craftsmanship — which is far more refined with such styles — also speak to the definition of understated luxury. “The popularity of smaller watches is also closely tied to the renewed interest in vintage watches. Many iconic designs feature smaller case sizes, and leading watchmakers have been dipping into their archives for inspiration for their newer collections. In many ways, these watch designs are emblematic of the boundaries of what was considered conventionally masculine style shifting to a more refined and inclusive interpretation,” explains men’s grooming expert Riaan George.

(Left) Timothée Chalamet stacks a sleek golden watch with a bracelet at the 97th Academy Awards

Small but mighty

Although it might seem counterintuitive, the sheer unexpectedness of smaller watches makes them a bold style statement. And so, skipping other forms of jewellery when wearing them with classic formal suits ensures that they receive the attention they require, says stylist Disha Selarka. She suggests also playing up to the aesthetic of contrasts by wearing elegant and subtle timepieces with casual looks, which can be as simple as jeans and a tee. But living, as we do, in the era of maximalism, you could also try out the ‘double trouble’ trend and layer two of these slender designs on your wrist. However, the trick to not going overboard is to make sure that the rest of your outfit comprises neutral basics. “Crewneck sweatshirts, knit sweaters and classic blue jeans can be paired with a variety of small watches. You could even experiment with a monochrome look, where you wear the same colour from head to toe,” Selarka explains.

Match your ring watches to your jewellery. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Put a ring on it

If you thought men were the only ones having a field day with their watches, think again — ring watches for both genders are making a huge comeback, with social media fanning the flames of the retro-inspired fire. Ring watches are, by no means, a recent phenomenon. From European aristocracy to Urvashi Rautela (who has a penchant for flaunting hers at the most inopportune moments), the trend has enjoyed admirers for many years now. “Most ring watches are fashioned like ornate and formal jewellery with beautiful embellishment and detailing. This makes them better suited to formal events, where they can complement your attire and accessories. If you prefer a more understated style, ditch other accoutrements such as bracelets and rings, and let your ring watch steal the spotlight. However, you can also wear your ring watch as part of a bracelet and ring stack, picking pieces that match the aesthetic of your watch. Stick to the same metal colour [whether gold or silver] for all your accessories,” Selarka notes.



Actor Paul Mescal pairs a classic watch with a tuxedo



Disha Selarka and Riaan George