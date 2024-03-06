This new parkour arena in Bandra offers training under professional guidance

A newly-opened parkour arena in Bandra offers enthusiasts the opportunity to train under professional guidance

Rishi Prasad (in black) oversees and performs a vault

If you’ve ever clung onto a speeding BEST bus, nonchalantly leapt over a puddle on your daily rush to office, or skilfully dodged a reckless biker who had the bright idea of riding on the footpath, give yourself a pat on the back; you’re ready to jump right into the parkour sessions led by physician turned parkour trainer, Dr Rishi Prasad. “Every child is a parkour athlete, constantly finding new ways to overcome an obstacle. Somewhere along the way, we lose that spark,” the co-founder of Mumbai Movement Academy, a parkour training platform, shares. Prasad is ready to train a fresh batch of enthusiasts at his new training 2,500 sq ft arena in Bandra’s Pali Hill.



A participant balances herself

The space, a repurposed indoor football turf, is retrofitted with vault boxes, balance beams and parallel bars. The academy trains participants in basics such as balancing, vaulting and gripping. He remarks, “How you use these skills to perform parkour is a question of self-expression. We don’t tell you how to do it right, simply because there’s not really a right or wrong way to go about it.” Prasad, who picked up the sport while studying medicine in Russia and later went on to get a Level 2 certification from the UK-based body for coach certification Art du Deplacement and Parkour Teaching (ADAPT), is aided by co-founders Cyrus Khan and Krishna Mehta, and a team of 10 certified parkour trainers from the city with previous experience in training the Indian Army, for the new venture.



A child attempts a jump. Pics/Atul Kamble

On the opening day of the new space, we notice adults experimenting with the advanced equipment, while kids as young as six years old learn the fundamentals from the team at the venue. We learn that the level system has been created to make the experience immersive for beginners and intermediate athletes. “Living in the city, most of the participants who come to us have had some exposure to physical activity unknowingly. Most of them are good at making giant leaps, but struggle with the skill of balancing, which cancels out the former. We have introduced levels to gamify the experience. By the end of it, a participant is holistically trained in all movements,” he reveals. These skills help participants ace a varied set of sports. “A footballer focuses on training his legs, a tennis player will have a strong dominant arm; but parkour trains all your muscle groups. Our students have picked up sports like gymnastics and track sports, and performed surprisingly well right from the get go,” he adds.

As intriguing as the idea of effortlessly jumping over handrails and walls at the new space fitted with industry-certified equipment may look, an observation raises a possible red flag in this writer’s mind — no safety gear or soft padding in sight. Before we jump to conclusions, the trainer assures us that the decision was arrived at after an extensive research. “The hard surfaces at the arena familiarise the students, especially the children, to real life repercussions. Every movement in training inculcates the value of calculating your risks. Children at the academy look at a certain leap and self-limit themselves claiming, ‘My capabilities are capped at a six-feet jump; and this one looks a few inches too wide.’ When we measure the gap, they’re almost always right,” Prasad admits.

Currently, there is no national governing body overseeing parkour competitions; only a handful of academies in major cities that occasionally host events, he reveals. The 35-year-old, who recently collaborated with Hrithik Roshan for an action sequence in the actor’s Vikram Vedha (2022), concludes, “Parkour is gradually gaining visibility in mainstream discussions. Bollywood has begun incorporating parkour scenes, explicitly referencing the sport. These developments instil optimism about the future.”

At: Mumbai Movement Academy, Stellarworld School, Bandra West

Log on to: @mumbaimovementacademy (for schedule)

Cost: Rs 3,500 per month onwards

Parkour checklist for beginners

Dos

>> Always start with basic movements on floor level.

>> Ask for help from experienced athletes and coaches; parkour is a close-knit community.

>> Progress comes slowly and gradually. Be patient.

>> Spend time developing strength and attributes rather than skills.

>> If you are training outdoors, clean any footmarks before leaving the premise.

Don’ts

>> Do not try new moves at a height you’re unfamiliar with.

>> Strictly avoid climbing anything without first checking a route to get down.

>> Don’t be reckless and try to imitate professional athletes on social media; they are experts with years of training.