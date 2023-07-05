Breaking News
Mumbai: Nagpada man was jamming with ISIS right behind ATS office, say police
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge faces slight delay, Gokhale bridge on track
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway flooding: Crackdown on dhabas
Mumbai: Lake levels double within a week of rain
Mumbai: Covid-19 war rooms to now tackle monsoon ailments
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Polish your photography skills with Raghu Rai at this workshop

Polish your photography skills with Raghu Rai at this workshop

Updated on: 05 July,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

Early bird admissions for an August workshop with Raghu Rai close this week

Polish your photography skills with Raghu Rai at this workshop

Raghu Rai. Pic courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Listen to this article
Polish your photography skills with Raghu Rai at this workshop
x
00:00

The Raghu Rai Foundation will be organising an in-person three-day photography workshop next month titled Celebrating Monsoon with Raghu Rai. It aims to create an opportunity for photographers to present Mumbai monsoons’ mundane beauty through a photo story. It includes a talk by Rai, followed by a tutorial by him, a curation and selection of his work and presenting them in portfolios, books or photo essays. There will also be an online presentation demonstrating about how to manage your portfolio. Anyone above the age of 18 with a DSLR camera and a laptop with Photoshop and Bridge installed is eligible for participation.


On: August 17 to 19 (registrations open till July 29); early bird admissions till July 10
Log on to: @raghurai.official
Email: raghuraifoundation@gmail.com (to apply for registration)
Call: 9999369133
Cost: Rs 40,000 (Indian students); Rs 50,000 (international students)



life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK