Early bird admissions for an August workshop with Raghu Rai close this week

Raghu Rai. Pic courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Listen to this article Polish your photography skills with Raghu Rai at this workshop x 00:00

The Raghu Rai Foundation will be organising an in-person three-day photography workshop next month titled Celebrating Monsoon with Raghu Rai. It aims to create an opportunity for photographers to present Mumbai monsoons’ mundane beauty through a photo story. It includes a talk by Rai, followed by a tutorial by him, a curation and selection of his work and presenting them in portfolios, books or photo essays. There will also be an online presentation demonstrating about how to manage your portfolio. Anyone above the age of 18 with a DSLR camera and a laptop with Photoshop and Bridge installed is eligible for participation.

On: August 17 to 19 (registrations open till July 29); early bird admissions till July 10

Log on to: @raghurai.official

Email: raghuraifoundation@gmail.com (to apply for registration)

Call: 9999369133

Cost: Rs 40,000 (Indian students); Rs 50,000 (international students)

ADVERTISEMENT